The Real Estate in Zurich Was Sold through Cryptocurrency

The $134 million construction in Zurich was marketed via cryptocurrency.

Investors will find the chance to purchase and trade the tokens that finally reflect individual ownership shares of their building without the real estate investment hassle. Located inside the Zurich city center in Switzerland, the land in the limelight occupies about 1600 square metres of property within this retail area that is highly demanded. Investors in Cryptocurrency can now relax and have a bit of this lucrative real estate business with a few of those multi-million dollar Zurich buildings offered with the deal sealed using electronic tokens.BrickMark, a Swiss-based property investment company, is the most recent you to unlock the bricks and mortar real estate worth using digital abbreviated tokens in one of the most prominent blockchains triggered investment witnessed in the world, using a sale of more than 134 million U.S.dollars.

