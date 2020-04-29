Soft Robotics Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2020-2027

What is Soft Robotics?

Soft robotics is a field that depends on imitating movement mechanisms of soft bodies that exist in nature to attain smooth and complex motion. Soft robots are designed to solve issues related to traditional robots, which are made of rigid materials. These robots enable high flexibility and adaptability for accomplishing tasks and enhanced safety while working along with humans. Thus, they are gaining traction in advanced manufacturing. Also, since soft robots are made of materials that correspond to the compliance of biological matter, these are mechanically biocompatible and proficient of lifelike functionalities. Thus, they are highly adopted by the medical industry.

The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

The rising need for automation coupled with human safety in manufacturing facilities is expected to boost the soft robotics market. Moreover, the increasing demand in the medical & healthcare sector is also offering a prospective opportunity to the soft robotics market growth. Also, with increased demand in industries such as e-commerce, food industry, etc., companies are seeking to automate certain repetitive tasks by deploying soft robots. However, the high installation cost of these robots is acting as a restraining factor to the growth of soft robotics market to a certain extent.

The report also includes the profiles of key Soft Robotics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Here we have listed the top Soft Robotics Market companies in the world

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Bionik Laboratories Corp.

3. Cyberdyne Inc.

4. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

5. Fanuc Corporation

6. KUKA AG

7. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

8. RightHand Robotics Inc.

9. Soft Robotics Inc.

10. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Soft Robotics industries.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

