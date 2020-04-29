Smart Container Market Growth Overview, New Updates, Trends, Incremental Revenue, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecasts till 2027

The smart container is a device that provides real-time tracking, monitoring and provides visibility hence increasing adoption of smart container that raises demand for smart container market. The improvement in technological concern, such as an insulated container for transporting sensitive goods, also fuels the growth of the smart container market. The growing industrialization in emerging countries such as India, China, Japan, and others are heavily demanding smart container for effective transportation that drives the growth of the smart container market.

Key Players:

1. ORBCOMM

2. Smart Containers Group AG

3. Traxens

4. Globe Tracker, ApS.

5. Nexiot AG

6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7. A.P. M?ller – M?rsk A/S

8. Robert Bosch GmbH

9. Ambrosus

10. Zillionsource Technologies Co., Ltd.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing demand for smart containers from the logistics and transportation industry is to reduce their risk and act actively throughout the supply chain that drives the growth of the smart container market. However, the smart container required a number of sensors for monitoring that increases its cost, which may hamper the growth of the smart container market. The smart container provides several benefits such as reduce transportation costs, provide security, and has greater transparency. Additionally, it provides real-time data. Henceforth, increasing the adoption of the smart container that drives the growth of the smart container market across the globe.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Smart Container Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart container market industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart container market with detailed market segmentation by of components, technology, and industry vertical, and geography. The global smart container market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart container market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the smart container market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global smart container market is segmented on the basis of components, technology, and industry vertical. On the basis of components the market is segmented as hardware, software, services. On the basis of technology?the market is segmented as GPS, cellular, long range wide area network, bluetooth low energy (BLE). On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, chemicals, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart container market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smart container market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

