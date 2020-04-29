Restaurant POS Software Market Segmentation, Analysis by Recent Trends, Development by Regions to 2027
Restaurant POS software includes key features such as reporting and analytics, inventory management, food costing, and marketing capabilities. This software helps to reduce the time required for billing, recording sales figures, and other repeated paperwork, such as inventory control, tax reporting, and payroll. Hence, raising the demand for the restaurant POS software market. The rising food expenditure in restaurants is anticipated to raise the demand for restaurant POS software applications in restaurants, so as to reduce mistakes. Also, restaurant POS systems help the restaurant to run its business processes in a smart and organized manner as well as helps them to manage their businesses, which are located in multiple locations. Hence, boosting the demand for the restaurant POS software market.
The POS software has various features, such as billing, menu management, stock and inventory management, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and reporting and analysis, which allow a restaurant manager to make quick operative decisions. Hence raising the demand for the restaurant POS software that boosts the demand of the market. Restaurant POS software is improving kitchen efficiency, enhancements in food service, and reduce errors. Additionally, increasing customers in restaurants, expansion of product servings in menus, growing need for customer loyalty programs, and rise in the number of vendors supplying raw materials. All of these factors are rising demand for the restaurant POS software market. A rise in the sales of restaurant industries is anticipated to raise the demand for restaurant POS software market.
1. Clover Network, Inc.
2. Fishbowl Inc.
3. Heartland Payment Systems
4. NCR Corporation
5. Oracle Corporation
6. OpenTable
7. Revel Systems, Inc
8. Square, Inc.
9. TouchBistro
10. Toast, Inc.
The global restaurant POS software market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment type, application, end-user. On the basis of type the market is segmented as mobile POS, fixed POS. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis of application the market is segmented as staff management and scheduling, restaurant customer relationship management, restaurant stock management, billing management, order management, kitchen display system (KDS) management, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as quick service restaurants, full service restaurants, bars and clubs, others.
