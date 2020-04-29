Photogrammetry Software Market Outlook, Segmentation, Size, Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

Photogrammetry is well-defined as the art & science of picking out 3D information from photographs. This is done by relating and matching pixels or reference points across a series of pictures of a structure, object, or space. Photogrammetry software is often used by architects, surveyors, contractors, and engineers, in order to create topographic meshes, maps, point clouds, or drawings based on the real-world. Photogrammetry is extremely cheap as all it requires is the photogrammetry software and the camera of the smartphone for creating a 3D file of the object photographed. Furthermore, key software developers have published commercial solutions that are ideal for engineering and industrial purposes, which is expected to propel the photogrammetry software market growth.

Global Photogrammetry Software Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Some of The Major Players In Photogrammetry Software Market:

1. Agisoft

2. Autodesk Inc.

3. Capturing Reality s.r.o.

4. Hexagon AB

5. Magnasoft

6. Menci software SRL

7. Photometrix Photogrammetry Software

8. Pix4D SA

9. Trimble Inc.

10. Vexcel Imaging GmbH

Rising infrastructure and construction across the globe is the prime factor driving the growth of the photogrammetry software market. However, a shortage of trained and skilled professionals is the major factor that may hamper the growth of the photogrammetry software market. Moreover, the availability of photogrammetry software at an affordable price is anticipated to boost the growth of the photogrammetry software market.

