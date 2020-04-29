Narrowband IoT Market 2019 and Analysis by Top Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies- AT & T Inc., China Mobile Limited, Deutsche Telekom AG, NTT Docomo, Orange S.A, Vodafone Group

Narrowband IoT is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology that doesn’t operate in the licensed frequency band. This technology was developed by a consortium of telecommunication companies owing to the benefits offered by the Narrowband IoT. Lower power consumptions, higher reliability, cost savings, and wider deployment are some of the advantages of narrowband IoT deployments. High amount of investments from the entire ecosystem of IoT that includes telecommunication service providers, chipset manufacturers, sensor and device manufacturers is anticipated to flow in on account of the huge potentials of this technology.

Higher power efficiencies achieved through the use of narrowband IoT is one of the major driving factors for this market. Concerns around the transition from the legacy system to the narrowband IoT infrastructure is hindering the growth of Narrowband IoT market. Further, increasing smart cities and smart buildings are creating more opportunities for the players operating in the Narrowband IoT market.

The “Global Narrowband IoT Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Narrowband IoT market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Narrowband IoT market with detailed market segmentation by device type, industry vertical and geography. The global Narrowband IoT market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Major Key Market Players:

1. AT & T Inc.

2. China Mobile Limited

3. Deutsche Telekom AG

4. NTT Docomo

5. Orange S.A.

6. Vodafone Group PLC

7. Telstra Corporation Limited

8. Huawei Technologies, Co. Ltd.

9. Etisalat

10. Telefonica SA

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Narrowband IoT market based on device type, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Narrowband IoT market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The Narrowband IoT market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Narrowband IoT market in these regions.

Also, key Narrowband IoT market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

