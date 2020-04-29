Interactive Whiteboard Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2027 | Panasonic Corporation, SMART Technologies, Promethean Limited, Seiko Epson Corporation, Hitachi, Samsung Electronics

An interactive whiteboard is an instructional tool that permits computer images to be presented on a board utilizing a digital projector. The trainer can then work on the board by using finger, pen, stylus or other device. Data written or presented on interactive whiteboard can be easily stored or edited. Interactive whiteboard is a powerful tool in the classroom adding collaboration and interactivity, enabling the incorporation of media content into the lecture and benefiting collaborative learning.

The major factors such as need for experiential learning, high acceptance of blended learning, improved compatibility through digital content, and technological advancements are driving the growth of interactive whiteboard market. In addition, upsurge in education gamification, penetration of mobile devices, and growing focus on K-12 schools are the major trends that are expected to provide significant opportunities for interactive whiteboard market to grow. However, high implementation costs and strong competition from substitute technologies such as interactive flat panels and tablets are anticipated to hamper the interactive whiteboard market growth.

The “Global Interactive Whiteboard Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the interactive whiteboard industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global interactive whiteboard market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, end-user, and geography. The global interactive whiteboard market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the interactive whiteboard market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global interactive whiteboard market based on type, technology and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Interactive whiteboard market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Also, key interactive whiteboard market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

