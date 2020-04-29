Hybrid Additive Manufacturing Machine 2027 Market Data | Industry Insights as Per OG Analysis Latest Report

The hybrid additive manufacturing machines are capable of repairing damaged parts owing to their advanced features and significantly decrease the maintenance and repair cost. The hybrid additive manufacturing machine new equipment includes metal mixing features that reduce manufacturing costs, adding up to the machinery requirement. The metals assist in making smooth surfaces for the implementation of subtractive and additive operations.

The growing demand for hybrid systems due to the provision of both subtractive and additive and operations in a single system across application industries are some of the major factors driving the growth of the hybrid additive manufacturing machine market. The implementation costs associated with the equipment and high initial investments are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the hybrid additive manufacturing machine market. Nevertheless, increasing investments for intelligent production solutions to gain effective productivity and performance is expected to driving the growth of the hybrid additive manufacturing machines market.

The global hybrid additive manufacturing machine market is segmented on the basis of product application end-user. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as metal forming, biomaterial forming, non-material forming. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as repair, prototype, production. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as automotive, medical, electronics, energy and power, aerospace and defense, others.

The report also includes the profiles of key hybrid additive manufacturing machine market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

– 3D Systems, Inc.

– DMG MORI

– GENERAL ELECTRIC

– Matsuura Machinery Corporation

– Mazak Corporation

– Optomec, Inc.

– Renishaw plc

– Siemens Industry Software Inc.

– SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG

– Stratasys Ltd

The report analyzes factors affecting hybrid additive manufacturing machine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Hybrid additive manufacturing machine market in these regions.

