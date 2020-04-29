Hospital Lights Market Comprehensive Analysis and Business Opportunities during 2017– 2026 | General Electric, Hubbell, Eaton, Cree, Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hospital Lights Market is accounted for $5.10 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $10.42 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2026. Growing government initiatives for energy efficiency programs in hospitals, rising number of hospitals in developing economies, lower operational cost, cheaper cost and the increasing acceptance of LED based lighting products are some of the key factors responsible for the market growth. However, life span of the modern light being longer is the major factor restricting in the market growth.

In hospital, infrastructure lighting is one of the main aspects. The effect of Ambient lighting in hospital rooms impact the a variety of activities in hospitals. These lights are valuable which accomplish visual tasks and thereby reducing errors and controlling the body’s circadian system. Moreover, it also influences the mood and insight of patients and healthcare staff. Hence, hospital lighting and its efficient implementation is being considered as a critical parameter in the hospital infrastructure development.

Amongst product, troffers segment is accounted for significant shares in the global market. Growth in this segment is driven by factor such as rising acceptance of LED based troffers in hospitals globally. The North America region held the largest market share due to technological advancements and government initiatives. For example, a American government agency Fraser Health invested USD 1.68 million in Burnaby Hospital (America) in June 2015. This investment was intended at constructing an operating room for the hospital in order to cut down long surgical waiting lists. Such initiatives will drive the demand for lighting solutions in hospitals.

The major market player included in this report are: General Electric Co., Hubbell, Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Cree, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Zumtobel Group AG, KLS Martin GmbH + Co. KG, Dr?gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Trilux GmbH & Co. Kg, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg, Acuity Brands, Inc. , Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Orion Energy System Inc. and Osram Licht AG.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



Technologies covered:

– Fluorescent Technology

– Halogen Technology

– LED Technology

– Other Technologies

Products covered:

– Surgical Lamps

– Troffers

– Surface-Mounted Lights

– Other Products

Point of uses covered:

– Surgical Suites

– Patient Wards & ICUs

– Examination Rooms

– Other Point of uses

