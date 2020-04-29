Healthcare Lighting Market Dynamics and Trends Effecting The Healthcare Industry During the Forecast period 2017-2027

Worldwide Healthcare Lighting Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Lighting Technology (LED Lighting, Fluorescent Lighting and Other Lighting Technologies); Application (Patient Room, Surgical Suits, Nursing Stations and Outdoor); is a specialized and in-depth study of the Healthcare Lighting industry with a focus on the global market trend. Increase in the number of hospitals across the globe along with the rising adoption of LED lights are expected to drive the healthcare lighting market. In addition, advancements made in lighting technologies are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Surety of clarity in laboratories and treatment areas is the primary function that is expected of lighting specifically built for the healthcare industry. Lighting in the healthcare industry is not only used for ensured infrastructural cleanliness but also for staff and patients. As the healthcare industry continues to grow and advance, the demand for durable lightings that provide security and orientation is also expected to increase. Furthermore, enhanced lighting conditions in the hospital’s working premises have also proven to provide better productivity by the staff, nurses and doctors.

The report aims to provide an overview of healthcare lighting market with detailed market segmentation by lighting technology, application and geography. The global healthcare lighting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare lighting market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Players:

ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC.

Signify Holding.

Hubbell

KLS Martin Group

TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG

Zumtobel Group AG

Cree, Inc.

Eaton

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

GENERAL ELECTRIC

The report covers various critical market information such as market size, growth rates, forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques

