Healthcare EDI Market Demand, Analysis, Forecast and Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players Schreiner Group, Cognizant, Experian plc, GE Healthcare

Worldwide Healthcare EDI Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Component ( Solutions, Services ); Delivery Mode ( Electronic Data Interchange(EDI)Van, Web and Cloud-Based EDI, Point-To-Point EDI, Mobile EDI ); Transaction Type ( laims Management, Healthcare Supply Chain ); End User ( Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Companie, Pharmacies ); is a specialized and in-depth study of the Healthcare EDI industry with a focus on the global market trend. Regulations for transaction processes, increasing the need to curtail healthcare costs and government support for healthcare information technology (HCIT) is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare electronic data interchange market. Moreover, the increase in outsourcing of EDI services and introduction of new guidelines to implement EDI solutions are expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of healthcare EDI market during the forecast period.

1. Allscripts

2. Cerner Corporation

3. McKesson Corporation

4. Optum, Inc.

5. ZirMed Inc.

6. The SSI Group, LLC

7. Dell Inc.

8. Cognizant

9. Experian plc

10. SYNNEX Corporation

Healthcare electronic data interchange (EDI) helps to manage the patient’s medical history, the medication data, and the emergency services record, which are considered as critical data in the healthcare sector. Some of the significant applications of healthcare EDI systems are insurance & reimbursement data management, medical & dental patient database management, and clinical trials & regulatory data management.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare EDI market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare EDI market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting healthcare EDI market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the healthcare EDI market in these regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Healthcare EDI Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Healthcare EDI Market – By Component

3.2.2 Healthcare EDI Market – By Delivery Mode

3.2.3 Healthcare EDI Market – By Transaction Type

3.2.4 Healthcare EDI Market – By End User

3.2.5 Healthcare EDI Market – By Region

3.2.5.1 By Country

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4 Healthcare EDI Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Healthcare EDI Market – Global Analysis

5.1 Global Healthcare EDI Market Overview

5.2 Global Healthcare EDI Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions

