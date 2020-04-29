Handling Degating and Deflashing Robots Market 2026 – Impressive Gains Including Key Players Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., ABB Group, Apex Automation and Robotics, Universal Robots

Global Handling, Degating, and Deflashing Robots Market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing performance of lean and flexible manufacturing, growing expansion of next-generation robots and improved demand for fabricated metal products are driving the market growth. However, lack of awareness at regional level and high costly robots are hampering the market.

Robots help in deflashing, degating, and handling post-processing material impels the lean manufacturing process by contributing suitable and consistent designs. The fast progress of robot operations helps in reaching tasks rapidly with better precision levels. The use of robots assists in lowering fragment by presenting excellent products and improves effective runs and cycle time. These benefits will drive the acceptance of lean manufacturing at facilities and rise the demand for robots in degating, deflashing, and handling applications.

By Product, 6-axis is used to tackle floor space or ceiling height constraints. This segment is expected to drive the growth of the market to enhanced flexibility in wrist action, robot software, and multiple object mounting abilities are some of the key factors favouring the market growth. It is intended for particular tasks such as material handling, degating, and deflashing applications due to their increased stiffness on the work.

By Geography, Asia Pacific commanded the largest market share due to increasing investments and automation sector and growing utilization of handling, degating, and deflashing robots in emerging nations such as China, India and Japan will drive the market growth.

The major market player included in this report are: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., ABB Group, Apex Automation and Robotics, Universal Robots, Omron Adept Technologies, Inc, St?ubli, Yaskawa Motoman, FANUC and Midea Group.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



Products Covered:

– 6-axis

– 7-axis

End Users Covered:

– Metal

– Automotive

– Plastic

– Other End Users

