Fluid Sensors Market Growth, Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2017-2026 | Bosch Sensortec, Schneider Electric SE, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V, Omron

Global Fluid Sensors market is accounted for $10,900 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $20,569 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Growing demand for accurate detection of fluid level monitoring, temperature sensing & pressure sensing in the oil & gas and chemical industry are some of the factors influencing the market growth. However, strict government regulations are restricting the growth of the market.

Fluid sensors include flow, pressure and temperature sensors. Fluid sensors have a patented measuring method which is absolutely unique in the area of flow sensor technology. As a result, the products are mounted independent of position or flow direction and deliver most accurate measurement results despite being easy to mount.

Fluid sensors find applications in almost every manufacturing and processing industry. For example, the oil and gas industry utilizes fluid sensors for their hydraulic and lubricating oil reservoirs, storage tank level monitoring, and wall-head automation, while food and beverage applications of fluid sensors includes beverage dispensing, coffee making and food warming.

Amongst product type, pressure sensors segment acquired significant market share during forecast period which can be attributed to increasing application areas of various pressure sensing techniques across different end use industry. By geography, North America acquired the largest market share during the forecast period.

The major market player included in this report are: Bosch Sensortec, Schneider Electric SE, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V, Omron Corporation, Lord Sensing Stellar Technology, Infineon Technologies AG, General Electric Company, SICK AG, Gems Sensors, Inc, Futek Advance Sensor Technologies, NXP Semiconductors N.V and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



Product Types Covered:

– Level Sensors

– Temperature Sensors

– Pressure Sensors

– Flow Sensors

Detection Mediums Covered:

– Plasma

– Gas

– Liquid

Measurement Types Covered:

– Contact

– Non-Contact

End Users Covered:

– Water & Waste Water Treatment

– Chemical

– Power Generation

– Food & Beverages

– Oil & Gas

– Other End users

