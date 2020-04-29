Fiber Optic Connectors Market Top Trends, Drivers, Growth and Forecast to 2026 | 3M, Alcatel-Lucen, Amphenol, Broadcom, Corning Cable Systems

Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market is accounted for $ 3393.1 million in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% to reach $8299.3 million by 2026.Some of the key factors like vast applications, requirement for higher bandwidth, increase in purchase of mobile devices and greater safety concerns drive the market growth and also have ample opportunities like governments role by investments, diverse applications and emerging economies. Preferring wireless broadband technologies over traditional wired technologies and the requirement of higher investments are the restraining the market growth. Demand for undersea fiber-optic networks, growth of the internet and cloud computing are the trends observed by the market.

By Application, Security Systems will revolutionize with the use of fiber optic connectors as there is increase in concern for the safety and security of data across various streams. Fiber optics provides Strong signals and no air gaps resulting in data protection stability. Fire sensors, flood detectors, home automation and monitoring through mobile devices are the trending feature of the security systems.

By product, Lucent Fiber Optic Connectors are the standard zirconia ceramic Ferrule measuring 1.25mm O.D. and provides optimum insertion and returns loss and are widely used in telecommunications. It has compatibility with Gigabit Ethernet, multimedia, industrial and military applications and basically preferred for single mode.

North America is the fastest growing market for fiber optic connectors during the forecast period, because of the rise in multi fiber connectors in data centers. In North America, the U.S. is set to maintain the domain share in the fiber optic connectors market.

The major market player included in this report are: 3M, Alcatel-Lucen, Amphenol Corporation, Broadcom Limited, Corning Cable Systems, Delphi Automotive PLC, Diamond, Extron Electronics, Furukawa Electric, Hirose Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Molex, Optical Cable Corporation, Ratioplast-OptoElectronics, Shenzhen DYS Fiber Optic Technology, Sterlite Optical Technologies and Sumitomo Electric Industries.

Applications Covered:

– Security Systems

– Datacenter

– Inter/Intra Building

– Community Antenna Television

– High Density Interconnection

– Telecommunication

– Lasers

– Other Applications

– Cable TV

Products Covered:

– Fiber Connector (FC)

– Multi-Fiber Termination Push On/Push Off (MTP)

– Sub Multi Assembly (SMA)

– Lucent Connector (LC)

– Subscriber Connector (SC)

– Fiber Distributed Data Interface (FDDI)

– Master Unit (MU)

– Straight Tip (ST)

– MXC Connectors

– Other Products

End Users Covered:

– Military

– Medicine

– Telecom

– BFSI

– Oil & Gas

– Railway

– Other End Users

