Exoskeleton Robots Market Register Steady Growth during 2017 – 2026 | Rex Bionics, ReWalk Robotics, Cyberdyne, AlterG, Hocoma

Increasing demand from healthcare industry for robotic rehabilitation and technology advancements in robotic are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, high buying price of mechanical exoskeletons and strict governmental regulations are hindering the growth of the market.

Exoskeletons are generally utilized at rehabilitation centres for therapies and are used by the people with disability for personal help. Rehabilitation robotic systems consist of prosthetics exoskeletons, orthotics, and assistive robots. By Product Function, Lower body exoskeleton is a robotic tool that fixes to the lower body. Its intention is to balance the consumer’s strength by adding additional force to the user’s lower extremity physical activities. These products are used to restore movement of disabled persons.

By Geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the market due to huge demand from healthcare and military applications. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to rising expenditure on healthcare and awareness about industrial robotics in manufacturing area.

The major market player included in this report are: Rex Bionics Plc, ReWalk Robotics, Cyberdyne Inc., AlterG, Inc., Hocoma, Interactive Motion Technologies, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ekso Bionics, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Panasonic, LockHeed Martin, Sarcos Robotics, Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Myomo.

Applications Covered:

Mobility Types Covered:

– Stationary Exoskeletons

– Mobile Exoskeletons

– Tethered Exoskeletons

Product Functions Covered:

– Lower body Exoskeletons

– Upper body Exoskeletons

– Full body Exoskeletons

Power Technologies Covered:

– Passive Exoskeletons

– Active Exoskeletons

End Users Covered:

– Construction

– Military

– Healthcare

– Industrial

– Logistics

– Manufacture

– Civilian

– Rehabilitation

– Other End Users

