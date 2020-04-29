Demand Planning Software Market Global Sales, Revenue, Price And Gross Margin Forecast To 2027

A demand planning software is a computer program that helps in driving the demand planning process by integrating relevant business information, historical sales data, and statistical analysis to generate long-range estimations of expected demand. The demand planning software systems help in improving budgetary planning, sales collaboration, and forecast. It supports the improvement of stock availability of all-season ready stock, lesser wastage of inventory, better vision of deviation in demand, helps in framing effective marketing strategies, seamless and cohesive relation between all tiers of the supply chain, improved efficiency of planners through all layers of the supply chain.

Key players:

1. Blue Ridge Solutions Inc.

2. John Galt Solutions, Inc.

3. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

4. Aspire Systems

5. RELEX Solutions

6. Demand Works

7. Logility, Inc.

8. JDA Software Group, Inc.

9. JustEnough Software Corporation, Inc.

10. INFOR GmbH

MARKET DYNAMICS

The ever-changing customer demands, preferences, and expectations are some of the main factors driving the growth of the demand planning software market. This has led to the vast shift from the old demand planning systems towards the demand planning software solutions. However, lack of knowledge about the software and it’s rising cost are the major factors hindering the growth of the market. Numerous large, small & medium enterprises (SMEs) are flowing towards demand planning software solution for effective demand planning solutions.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Demand Planning Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Demand planning software market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Demand planning software market with detailed market segmentation by type, deployment, organization size, end-user. The global Demand planning software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Demand planning software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Demand planning software market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Demand planning software market is segmented on the basis of type, deployment, organization size, end-user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on premise, cloud based, hybrid. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as telecom and IT, healthcare, retail, automotive, industrial, food and beverages, manufacturing, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Demand planning software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Demand planning software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.