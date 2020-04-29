DECT Phone Market is Responsible for Increasing Market Share and Forecast 2027 with Top Key Players: Panasonic Corporation, Binatone, Gigaset, Koninklijke Philips, Alcatel-Lucent, BT Group

DECT phones are electronic devices that are used for communication in various areas such as offices, houses, public places, and others. The DECT system consists of a base station and a wireless handset. The base station communicates with the handset through the radio waves and operates in a specified range. The rising adoption of advanced technology and easy portability has driven the DECT phone market. However, the interference caused by other signals and widespread adoption of smartphones over DECT phones is impeding the growth of the market to a significant extent.

The “Global DECT Phone Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the DECT phone industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global DECT phone market with detailed market segmentation by sales channel, application, and geography. The global DECT phone market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the DECT phone market.

The List of Companies

1. Panasonic Corporation

2. Binatone

3. Gigaset AG

4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5. Alcatel-Lucent

6. BT Group

7. Motorola Home

8. Plantronics, Inc.

9. Geemarc Telecom

10. Doro AB

The report provides a detailed overview of the DECT phone industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global DECT phone market based on sales channel and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall DECT phone market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting DECT phone market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis. Also, key market players influencing the DECT phone market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

