Commercial Satellite Imaging Market Huge Growth Till 2026 – Galileo Group, Spaceknow, Digital Globe, UrtheCast, European Space Imaging

Global Commercial Satellite Imaging market is accounted for $2,950.23 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $8,585.56 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.6%. Technological developments, reducing prices of satellite imaging solutions, surging customer awareness, supportive government initiatives and growing application of satellite imagery in a variety of sectors are some factors favoring the market growth. However, cost associated with satellite launch is major factorrestricting the market.

On the basis of end user, defense sector accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market, owing to recurrent incidents of cross-border disputes, and security concerns worldwide. Growth in demand for geospatial intelligence and mapping services, battlefront analysis, and real-time situation analysis of borders provide enormous growth opportunities to the market in defense sector.

In terms of geography, North America held majority market share during forecast period due to the presence of sophisticated infrastructure to undertake space programs, new systems developed by NASA and SpaceX in the US, and the growing demand for navigation satellite, communication satellites, and satellites for spying purposes. Also, the growing investments for space programs in America will further accelerate the rate of revenue generation in the market.

The major market player included in this report are: Galileo Group, Inc., Spaceknow, Inc., Digital Globe, Inc., UrtheCast Corp., European Space Imaging GmbH, ImageSat Inernational N.V., Planet Labs, Inc., SkyLab Analytics, ImageSat Inernational N.V., BlackSky Global LLC, Exelis, Inc., Trimble Navigation Limited and Telespazio.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



Applications Covered:

– Surveillance & security

– Disaster management

– Geospatial data acquisition and mapping

– Urban planning & development

– Energy & natural resource management

– Media and Entertainment

– Conservation and Research

– Defense and Intelligence

– Construction and Development

End User Covered:

– Energy

– Civil engineering and archaeology

– Government

– Defense

– Forestry and agriculture

– Commercial Enterprises

– Other End Users

