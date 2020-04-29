Beauty Devices Market | Manufacturers, Regions, Device Type and Usage Areas, Forecast to 2027

The growing use of devices in the treatment of skin diseases such as psoriasis, acne, and atopic dermatitis is expanding the growth of the beauty devices market. A rise in the surge of at-home beauty devices is further boosting the growth of the beauty device market. Due to growing hair and skin problems, high subjection to pollution and UV radiation there is an increase in the adoption of beauty devices that bolster the growth of the market. The increasing utilization of beauty devices and the introduction of new innovative products are the leading trends that drive the market growth.

The increasing prevalence of skin-related issues, a rising population, and the expansion of the middle class are the key factors that propelling the growth of the beauty devices market. The characteristics and appearance of a person get altered in old age, leading to pigmentation, wrinkles, dryness, and sagging of skin that increases the use of anti-aging beauty devices that fuels the growth of the beauty devices market. Awareness about the availability of the treatments and devices are further augmenting the growth of the market.

The global beauty devices market is segmented on the basis of device type, usage areas. On the basis of device type the market is segmented as hair removal devices, cleansing devices, hair growth devices, rejuvenation devices, light/led therapy and photorejuvenation devices, acne devices, skin dermal rollers, others. On the basis of usage areas the market is segmented as salon, spa, home.

The report also includes the profiles of key beauty devices companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Carol Cole Company

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

– LOreal Group

– Lumenis

– NU SKIN

– Panasonic Corporation

– PhotoMedex, Inc.

– Procter & Gamble

– Silkn

– TRIA BEAUTY

The report analyzes factors affecting beauty devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the beauty devices market in these regions.

