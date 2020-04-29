Augmented Reality in Retail Market to Witness Stunning Growth with Apple, PTC, Microsoft, Google, Wikitude, Amazon

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market various segments and emerging territory. Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Augmented Reality in Retail market. Augmented Reality in Retail Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Augmented Reality in Retail. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Apple Inc. (United States),PTC Inc. (United States) ,Microsoft Corporation (United States),Google LLC (United States) ,Wikitude GmbH (Austria),DAQRI (United States) ,Zugara (United States) ,Blippar (UK),Marxent Labs (United States) ,Augment (France),ViewAR (Austria),Holition (United Kingdom),Ikea (Netherlands),Sephora (France),Amazon (United States) ,Imaginate Technologies (India),Kudan (United Kingdom),Total Immersion (France)

What is Augmented Reality in Retail?

Augmented Reality (AR) in retail refers to the technology that permits integration of digital information with the usersâ€™ environment in real time over devices like smartphone or tablet. Increasing requirement to offer enhanced customer experience, growing internet penetration, as well as increasing IoT spending are the factors that fuel the demand of augmented reality in the retail market. Various retail types includes Apparel Fitting, Jewelry, Beauty and Cosmetics, Furniture and Lighting, Footwear, Grocery Shopping, and Others. Moreover, growing demand for online purchasing, easy & convenient shopping, as well as development of the e-commerce market are driving the growth of the global augmented reality in retail market.

The Global Augmented Reality in Retail Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Apparel Fitting, Jewelry, Beauty and Cosmetics, Furniture and Lighting, Footwear, Grocery Shopping, Others), Application (Try-On Solutions, Planning & Designing, Advertising & Marketing, Information Systems), Technology (Marker-based Augmented Reality (Passive Marker, and Active Marker), Marker-less Augmented Reality (Model Based and Image Processing Based)), Device Type (Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Smart AR Mirror, Handheld Device), Offering (Hardware (Sensors, Semiconductor Components, Displays & Projectors, Cameras, and Others), Software and Services (Software Development Kits (SDKs) and apps, and Services))

Market Challenges:

Absence of skills and expertise

Market Drivers:

Growing smartphone penetration

Growing online shopping interests of retailers in AR

Rising adoption of connected devices

Market Restraints:

Privacy and security concerns

Absence of compatibility & interoperability

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

