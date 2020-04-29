Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market Size, Analysis, Growth Overview, and Forecast Report 2027

Artificial intelligence is used in prediction & finding of traffic accidents and circumstances (by converting traffic sensors into intelligent agents with the help of cameras), it is used in deciding control & optimization problems. The rise in the government policy for vehicle safety, rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and progress of autonomous vehicles play a crucial role in the growth of artificial intelligence in transportation market . The major issues restraining the growth of the artificial intelligence in transportation market is the high price of artificial intelligence systems and infrastructure improvement cost. Truck Platooning and increasing level of autonomy are some prospects for artificial intelligence in transportation market. Cyber security, and data privacy are encounters for artificial intelligence in transportation market .

Get Sample PDF Copy @ :https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003897

MARKET DYNAMICS

Autonomous trucks are expected to be the firmest rising section of the global artificial intelligence in transportation market, by application. Autonomous trucks are the key objective for the submission of artificial intelligence technology. AI technology research was converging on traffic and navigation system, but now the focus has loosened to make fully autonomous trucks. Trucks are the key contributor to the transportation sector of North America.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Artificial intelligence in transportation market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of Artificial intelligence in transportation with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Artificial intelligence in transportation market with detailed market segmentation by offering type, application type, technology type, and process type. The global Artificial intelligence in transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Artificial intelligence in transportation market and offers key trends and opportunities in Automotive and Transportation.

Avail Discount on this [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00003897

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Artificial intelligence in transportation market is segmented on the basis of offering, type, application, technology, and process type. On the basis of offering, market is segmented as software, and hardware. On the basis of application market is segmented as HMI and ADAS. On the basis of technology type market is segmented as deep learning, computer vision, and NLP. On the basis of process type market is segmented as signal recognition, and data mining.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Artificial intelligence in transportation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Global Artificial intelligence in transportation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/reports-tip/artificial-intelligence-in-transportation-market