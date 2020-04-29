Aircraft Exhaust System Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

Undependable exhaust systems might lead to carbon monoxide poisoning or loss of engine performance in the aircraft. The system must be in great condition and should not have any cracks. The aircraft exhaust system market is one of the significant components for the aircraft. The system is present inside the aircraft and accords with the tailpipes, risers, exhaust stacks, turbo exhaust transitions, and exhaust suppressors. The systems help to achieve high performance of the aircraft by reducing carbon emissions and by improving flight efficiency.

The demand for the commercial aviation sector is predicted to increase in the coming years owing to the flowing demand for commercial jet airliners with growing air passenger traffic. This factor is expected to drive the global aircraft exhaust system market. Nevertheless, the growing cost of raw materials is a crucial parameter which is capable of hindering the growth of the global aircraft exhaust system market. Furthermore, growth of the aerospace sector in developing region such as APAC provides growth opportunities for the global aircraft exhaust system market players as the region has the presence of multiple airliners together with improving the tourism industry.

The global aircraft exhaust system market is segmented on the component, aircraft type, and end-user. On the basis of component, the aircraft exhaust system market is segmented into exhaust cone, exhaust pipe, exhaust nozzle, turbocharger, and others. On the basis of aircraft type, the aircraft exhaust system market is segmented into fixed-wing and rotary-wing. On the basis of end-user, the aircraft exhaust system market is segmented into OEM and MRO.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the aircraft exhaust system market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Ducommun Incorporated

Esterline Technologies

Franke Industries

GKN

Knisley Welding, Inc.

Magellan Aerospace

Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems

Senior Aerospace Ketema

The NORDAM Group LLC

Triumph Group

The report analyzes factors affecting the aircraft exhaust system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s Five Forces Analysis on a global scenario.

