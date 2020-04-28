Vaccine Adjuvants Market Expected to Reach $1,330.25 million by 2026 – Viscogel, Vaxliant, Vaxine Pty, Sigma Aldrich, Sergeant Adjuvants, OZ Biosciences, Novavax, Novartis/CSL, MVP, Kineta, Invivogen

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]



Pune, Feb 10,2020 – The “Vaccine Adjuvants Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Vaccine Adjuvants Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Vaccine Adjuvants Market is accounted for $460.21 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,330.25 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as the high occurrence of zoonotic and infectious syndromes, growing geriatric population and rising usage of Adjuvants in Vaccine are fueling the market growth. However, factors such as the cost of adjuvant development and side effects of adjuvants are hampering the market growth. The rising usage of synthetic vaccines and recombinant sub-unit are acting as an opportunity for the market growth in the coming years.

Adjuvants are fundamentally compounds that improve the body’s immunogenic reaction against antigens. As a result, these are majorly added to vaccines to increase their capability to influence long-term protection and safety against any kind of viruses. Currently, MF59 and aluminum salts are the only adjuvants which are viable for human usage. There have been a lot of developments done on the antigen discovery over the past decade which has enhanced the vaccine development process.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016306

Some of the key players in Vaccine Adjuvants market include Viscogel AB, Vaxliant, Vaxine Pty Ltd., Sigma Aldrich (Merck KGaA), Sergeant Adjuvants, OZ Biosciences, Novavax, Inc., Novartis/CSL, MVP Laboratories, Inc., Kineta, Inc., Invivogen, GSK, CureVac AG, CSL Limited, Avanti Polar Lipids, Aphios Corp., Agenus, Inc., Adjuvatis and Adjuvance Technologies, Inc.

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Amongst Route of Administration, Intramuscular Route segment is driven by owing to rapidly rising geriatric population and vaccines for enhanced immunization are propelling the growth of this segment. These include vaccines for HPV, influenza, meningitis, etc. By geography, North America region is dominated the market during the forecast period due to factors such as higher adoption, greater knowledge about regular vaccination and presence of major market players, coupled with higher healthcare expenditure.

Products Covered:

– Pathogen Components

– Particulate Adjuvants

– Combination Adjuvants

– Adjuvant Emulsions

– Saponin

– Other Types

Disease Types Covered:

– Cancer

– Infectious Diseases

– Other Disease Types

Types Covered:

– Virus-like Particles

– Tensoactive Adjuvants

– Organic Adjuvants

– Mineral Salt based Adjuvants

– Liposomes

– Emulsions

– Carbohydrates Adjuvants

– Bacteria-derived Adjuvants

– Other Types

Mechanism of Actions Covered:

– Vehicle Adjuvants

– Carriers

– Active Immunostimulants

Route of Administrations Covered:

– Subcutaneous Route

– Oral Route

– Intranasal Route

– Intramuscular Route

– Intradermal Route

– Other Route of Administrations

Applications Covered:

– Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants

– Human Vaccine Adjuvants

End Users Covered:

– Research Institutes

– Pharmaceutical Companies

– Contract Manufacturing Organization

– Commercial

– Pediatric

– Adults

– Other End Users

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016306

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.