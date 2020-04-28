U.S. Foot and Ankle Allografts Market 2020-2024 Global Business Updates || Leading Players – Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Lattice Biologics Ltd., Bone Bank allografts, RTI surgical Inc.

U.S. Foot and Ankle Allografts Market is expected to reach USD 138.04 million by 2024 from USD 95.05 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is going to dominate the U.S. foot and ankle recontruction allograft market following with CONMED Corporation and Wright Medical Group N.V., along with others such as Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Lattice Biologics Ltd., Bone Bank allografts, RTI surgical, Inc., Arthrex Inc., JRF Ortho and AlloSource. Whereas, AlloSource is going to dominate U.S. foot and ankle wound care allograft market following Lattice Biologics Ltd. U.S. Foot and Ankle Allografts market analysis document contains basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2024. Market research data included in this report lend a hand to businesses for planning of strategies related to investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Furthermore, U.S. Foot and Ankle Allografts report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent, and real-time market insights which makes it easier to even reach to the critical business decisions.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing numbers of sports injuries, increasing number of arthroscopic surgeries, technological advancement & new product launches, rising number of aging and geriatric population, and increasing incidence of chronic wounds and diabetic foot ulcer. On the other hand, lack of formal education and training may hinder the growth of the market in U.S.

Market Segmentation: U.S. Foot and Ankle Allografts Market

The U.S. foot and ankle allograft market is segmented on the basis of surgery type and end user. The U.S. foot and ankle allograft market is segmented into 6 types: allograft wedges, allograft tendons, allograft acellular dermal matrix, cartilage allograft matrix, skin allografts, and amniotic membranes.In 2017, the allograft acellular dermal matrix segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of ~28.5.0% and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into orthopedic clinics, hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres. In 2017, the hospital segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.

Key Drivers: U.S. Foot and Ankle Allografts Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for U.S. foot and ankle allograft market are increasing numbers of sports injuries, increasing number of arthroscopic surgeries, technological advancement & new product launches, rising number of aging and geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic wounds and diabetic foot ulcer. These factors increase the demand for products such as allograft wedges, allograft tendons, allograft acellular dermal matrix, cartilage allograft matrix, skin allografts and amniotic membranes.

Allografts are used in various procedures like joint reconstruction in the knee and ankle, ACL repair, reconstruction due to cancer or trauma, urological procedures, spinal fusion, shoulder repair.

Amniotic membranes and skin allografts are majorly used to treat ankle ulcer and neuropathic foot ulcer.

Key Points: U.S. Foot and Ankle Allografts Market

Allograft acellular dermal matrix market segment is expected to dominate the U.S. foot and ankle allograft market.

Arthrodesis procedures segment is expected to dominate the U.S. foot and ankle allograft wedges market.

