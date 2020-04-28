Trending 2020 RFID Market Worldwide Survey with Top growing Companies:Alien Technology Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Toppan Forms Co. Ltd

The technology for transferring data from an electronic tag using radio waves is known as RFID. The term RFID stands for Radio Frequency Identification. It is basically an electronic label or tag attached with the products, this electronic tag is capable of being read through a reader for the purpose of tracking or identifying the product. Since past few years this industry has improved its standards by removing majority of the technological glitches which has led to make this industry capable of catering the interoperable requirements. Also this industry has reinforced the promotional and educational efforts by introduction of EPC Gen2 (Electronic Product Code Version 2) and UHF RFID (Ultra High Frequency RFID) types.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Alien Technology Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Toppan Forms Co. Ltd, Dai Nippon Printing Company Limited, 3M Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Checkpoint Systems, Inc., Confidex Ltd., Intermec Inc. and BASF SE

The supply chain and item level tagging application are the major growth driver of the RFID industry that are slowly gaining the popularity worldwide. Its ability to track and provide real-time data about the product has made it an important aspect for any business. As earlier mentioned the RFID had a slow growth in the past, some of the reasons for its gradual growth were, unnecessary intensive publicity and generalized emphasis on different RFID technology gears such as antennas, readers and tags, which contradicts to universal solution architectures, thus, hindering its wide-scale deployments.

The RFID market is segmented in the basis of product, type, communication frequency, application and region. The RFID market segment product is further bifurcated into – RFID reader, RFID middleware & services and RFID tag. RFID tag and RFID reader beholds the largest share in the global RFID market. Another segment of this market is the type segment that is furthermore bifurcated into Battery-Assisted Passive (BAP), active & passive RFID. Passive RFID accounts for the largest share and BAP is projected to imitate highest growth rate during the forecast period. The market comprises of another segment namely, communication frequencies and is segmented into – low & high frequency band (LF & HF respectively) and ultra-high frequency band (UHF).

The region wise segmentation of the market comprises of five regions in all that include South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America is the dominating the global RFID market. Europe and APAC regions are predicted to exhibit significant acceptance of RFID solutions and products in upcoming years. The RFID market in MEA & SAM are predicted to exhibit moderately slow penetration.

