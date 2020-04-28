“Telcos’ Managed Security Services Market Opportunity in Europe”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the managed security services (MSS) opportunity in Europe. It analyses key trends and delivers insights into the MSS market opportunity for telcos.

Telcos in Europe, especially in Western Europe, have a relatively well-developed MSS offering, given their strong network management skills, cloud infrastructure and growing relationships with enterprises. In order to monetize the multitude of MSS opportunities, European telcos often partner or acquire specialist security vendors to fill any gaps in their MSS offerings.

Scope

The report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Taxonomy and Market Context: this section provides a framework, definition, and service value of MSS in the region.

– Telcos’ MSS Market Opportunity: this section analyses the MSS market size and forecast and the MSS market opportunity for telcos in Europe.

– Key Findings and Recommendations: this section consists of a summary of key findings and growth opportunities for telcos in the MSS market.

– This Insider Report provides a comprehensive examination through forward-looking analysis of Europe’s MSS market trends in a concise analytical format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– The report examines the MSS opportunities for telcos in Europe.

– The report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive actionable insights will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players better position to seize the growth opportunities in Europe’s evolving MSS market.

Companies Mentioned:

KPN

DearBytes

BT

Telefonica

Orange

Deutsche Telecom

Proximus

ION-IP

Table of Contents

List of Exhibits 4

Executive Summary 5

Section 1: Taxonomy and Market Context 6

Managed Security Services (MSS) Definition 7

MSS Value Chain 8

Section 2: Telcos’ MSS Market Opportunity 9

Europe MSS Market Size in a Global Context 10

Europe MSS Market Size by Vertical and Business Size 11

Europe MSS Opportunity in Applications Security 12

Europe MSS Opportunity in Infrastructure Security 13

Europe MSS Opportunity in Cyber Security 14

Section 3: Key Findings and Recommendations 15

Key Findings and Recommendations 16

Appendix 17

Acronyms and Definitions 18

Companies Mentioned 19

Continued….

