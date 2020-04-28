Telco Digital AI Assistants and Chatbots: State of Play and Monetization Plans

“Telco Digital AI Assistants & Chatbots: State of Play and Monetization Plans”, a global outlook report by GlobalData, gives an overview of the digital assistant & chatbot ecosystem, analyzes telcos’ deployment strategies and their overarching goals.

The report also provides a number of monetization options that telcos have adopted and are planning to rollout for their digital assistant and chatbot capabilities. It also offers case studies of telcos’ digital AI assistant implementations. It reviews the development strategies, the key benefits produced and the monetization models.

Based on artificially-intelligent conversational platforms, digital AI assistants and chatbot deployments are on the rise, including from telcos.

Initially led by pure-play Internet and cloud providers, the digital assistant & chatbot ecosystem is seeing the emergence of telco players.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2311955

The report is structured as follows –

– Section 1: Taxonomy, Market Context, & Introduction; an overview of the key AI definitions, technologies, adoption drivers and inhibitors for telcos.

– Section 2: Digital AI Assistants & Chatbots. This section analyzes the digital AI assistants & chatbots ecosystem, its genesis and timeline. Furthermore, it provides a review of the telco digital assistant & chatbot landscape with an analysis of selected telco initiatives.

– Section 3: Telco AI Assistants Case Studies; provides four telecom operators’ Digital AI assistant implementation case studies analyzing the drivers of such moves, the deployment strategies (e.g. in-house, partnerships involved), benefits produced, and monetization models.

– Section 4: Key Findings and Recommendations; we conclude the report with a set of key findings and recommendations for telecom operators to help them deploy & harness the benefits of digital AI assistants & chatbots and drive new revenue streams.

Scope

– Digital assistants and chatbots are becoming important capabilities to powering telcos’ customer journey digitization.

– Most telco digital assistant and chatbot deployment initiatives have initially focused on digital customer support and sales.

– Monetization use cases, for new revenue streams generation, are also starting to arise.

– In light of the capabilities made available by global Internet & cloud players and other technology companies in this space, telcos need to carefully select their digital AI assistant deployment strategy to be able to yield the return they seek.

Reasons to buy

– This global outlook report provides an extensive examination of the digital AI assistants & chatbots ecosystem to help telecom operators harness the capability and related business model levers required for customer journey digitization and to help telcos capture new revenue streams.

– The report objective is to help inform global industry executives\’ decision-making process on the required digital AI assistants & chatbots implementation and monetization strategies.

– Four case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights into telecom operators\’ digital AI assistant implementations. This will help industry executives understand the drivers and benefits digital AI assistants can create for them as well as the business & partnership models telcos can adopt to deploy & monetize these AI capabilities.

– With eight exhibits, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help them understand and determine the adequate evolution moves for their AI strategies.

Companies Mentioned:

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple

Baidu

Deutsche Telekom

Globe Philippines

Google

IBM

Kakao

KT

Kyivstar Ukraine

LG

Magic Leap

Microsoft

Nanosemantika

Naver

Orange

Servicefriend

SK Telecom

Softbank

Telefonica

Telegram

T-Mobile

Verizon

Viber

Vivo

Vodafone

Xiaomi

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2311955

Table of Contents

List of Exhibits 4

Executive Summary 5

Section 1: Taxonomy & Market Context 6

Defining AI 7

AI technologies overview 8

AI adoption for telcos: drivers & inhibitors 9

Telecoms’ AI use cases overview 10

Section 2: Digital AI Assistants & Chatbots 11

Digital AI assistants & chatbots – genesis and timeline 12

Digital AI assistants & chatbots – the telco landscape 13

Section 3: Telco AI Assistant Case Studies 14

SK Telecom’s NUGU 15

Vodafone UK’s TOBi 16

Orange Spain’s Djingo 17

Vivo Brazil’s Aura 18

Section 4: Key Findings & Recommendations 19

Appendix 21

Acronyms and definitions 22

Companies mentioned 24

About the authors 25

Related research 27

Contact information 30

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.