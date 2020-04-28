Telco Digital AI Assistants and Chatbots: State of Play and Monetization Plans
“Telco Digital AI Assistants & Chatbots: State of Play and Monetization Plans”, a global outlook report by GlobalData, gives an overview of the digital assistant & chatbot ecosystem, analyzes telcos’ deployment strategies and their overarching goals.
The report also provides a number of monetization options that telcos have adopted and are planning to rollout for their digital assistant and chatbot capabilities. It also offers case studies of telcos’ digital AI assistant implementations. It reviews the development strategies, the key benefits produced and the monetization models.
Based on artificially-intelligent conversational platforms, digital AI assistants and chatbot deployments are on the rise, including from telcos.
Initially led by pure-play Internet and cloud providers, the digital assistant & chatbot ecosystem is seeing the emergence of telco players.
The report is structured as follows –
– Section 1: Taxonomy, Market Context, & Introduction; an overview of the key AI definitions, technologies, adoption drivers and inhibitors for telcos.
– Section 2: Digital AI Assistants & Chatbots. This section analyzes the digital AI assistants & chatbots ecosystem, its genesis and timeline. Furthermore, it provides a review of the telco digital assistant & chatbot landscape with an analysis of selected telco initiatives.
– Section 3: Telco AI Assistants Case Studies; provides four telecom operators’ Digital AI assistant implementation case studies analyzing the drivers of such moves, the deployment strategies (e.g. in-house, partnerships involved), benefits produced, and monetization models.
– Section 4: Key Findings and Recommendations; we conclude the report with a set of key findings and recommendations for telecom operators to help them deploy & harness the benefits of digital AI assistants & chatbots and drive new revenue streams.
Scope
– Digital assistants and chatbots are becoming important capabilities to powering telcos’ customer journey digitization.
– Most telco digital assistant and chatbot deployment initiatives have initially focused on digital customer support and sales.
– Monetization use cases, for new revenue streams generation, are also starting to arise.
– In light of the capabilities made available by global Internet & cloud players and other technology companies in this space, telcos need to carefully select their digital AI assistant deployment strategy to be able to yield the return they seek.
Reasons to buy
– This global outlook report provides an extensive examination of the digital AI assistants & chatbots ecosystem to help telecom operators harness the capability and related business model levers required for customer journey digitization and to help telcos capture new revenue streams.
– The report objective is to help inform global industry executives\’ decision-making process on the required digital AI assistants & chatbots implementation and monetization strategies.
– Four case studies illustrate the findings of the report, providing insights into telecom operators\’ digital AI assistant implementations. This will help industry executives understand the drivers and benefits digital AI assistants can create for them as well as the business & partnership models telcos can adopt to deploy & monetize these AI capabilities.
– With eight exhibits, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, to help them understand and determine the adequate evolution moves for their AI strategies.
Companies Mentioned:
Alibaba
Amazon
Apple
Baidu
Deutsche Telekom
Globe Philippines
Google
IBM
Kakao
KT
Kyivstar Ukraine
LG
Magic Leap
Microsoft
Nanosemantika
Naver
Orange
Servicefriend
SK Telecom
Softbank
Telefonica
Telegram
T-Mobile
Verizon
Viber
Vivo
Vodafone
Xiaomi
Table of Contents
List of Exhibits 4
Executive Summary 5
Section 1: Taxonomy & Market Context 6
Defining AI 7
AI technologies overview 8
AI adoption for telcos: drivers & inhibitors 9
Telecoms’ AI use cases overview 10
Section 2: Digital AI Assistants & Chatbots 11
Digital AI assistants & chatbots – genesis and timeline 12
Digital AI assistants & chatbots – the telco landscape 13
Section 3: Telco AI Assistant Case Studies 14
SK Telecom’s NUGU 15
Vodafone UK’s TOBi 16
Orange Spain’s Djingo 17
Vivo Brazil’s Aura 18
Section 4: Key Findings & Recommendations 19
Appendix 21
Acronyms and definitions 22
Companies mentioned 24
About the authors 25
Related research 27
Contact information 30
Continued….
