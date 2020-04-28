Sports Protective Equipment Market Growth Set to Escalate as Regional Markets Showcase Positive Track

The global market status for sports protective equipment is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the sports protective equipment market during the period between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

The sports protective equipment market was valued at $7,518 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% to attain a market size of $10,171 million by 2026. Sports protective equipment are designed to prevent the risk of injury to a sportsperson. Sports protective equipment include helmets, protective eyewear, face protection & mouth guards, pads, guards, and others that are designed to prevent or reduce the risk of injuries to a sportsperson. They are majorly used in sports such as football, baseball, cycling, cricket, snowboarding, and others.

Growth in consumer awareness regarding health & fitness, prominence of national & international sports events, rise in participation in sports activities, and increase in consumer spending on sports protective equipment are the factors that supplement the growth of the market. However, availability of inexpensive counterfeit products and their high prices hamper the market growth. Rise in trend of online retail and growth in penetration of sports in emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the development of the market.

The market is segmented by product type, area of protection, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, it is subcategorized into helmets & other headgear, protective eyewear, face protection & mouth guards, and pads, guards, chest protectors, and gloves. Pads, guards, chest protectors, and gloves is expected to lead the market throughout the analysis period.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Helmets & Other Headgear

• Pads, Guards, Chest Protectors, & Gloves

• Protective Eyewear

• Face Protection & Mouth Guards

BY AREA OF PROTECTION

• Head & Face Protective Equipment

• Trunk & Thorax Protective Equipment

• Upper Extremity Protective Equipment

• Lower Extremity Protective Equipment

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

• Specialty Retail Stores

• Multi-Retail Stores

• Online Stores & Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

• North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Japan

China

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

Brazil

Middle-East

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS:

• Adidas Ag

• Nike Inc.

• Under Armour, Inc.

• Puma SE

• Amer Sports Corporation

• Asics Corporation

• Vista Outdoor

• Warrior Sports

• BRG Sports

• Xenith

• Shock Doctor

