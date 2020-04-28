Sports Medicine Market 2020 Explosive Growth :Zimmer Biomet, Anika Therapeutics, Ossur, Breg Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., DJO global, Medtronic

The global market for sports medicine ranges from $ 1,652.2 million in 2016 to $ 32,199.3 million in 2024 and has grown at an average annual rate of 8.7% over the forecast period to 2024. The major driving factors of the sports medicine market are the increase in the aging population, the increase in participation in sports activities, the improvement of skills in the field of sports medicine, the increase of the athletes’ awareness about physical and health condition, Recovery period. The absence of favorable reimbursement policies for sports-related injuries and the high cost of sports medicine were major challenges facing the sports medicine market.

As awareness of the harmful effects of these habits increases, the ongoing efforts of NGOs and ministries, such as campaigns and marathon organizations, are expected to increase the number of people taking a healthy lifestyle. According to the American Physical Activity Association (AFA), the inactivity level of the US population declined 0.2% in 2016, positively impacting the growth of the sports medicine market.

The world market for sports medicine is steadily rising throughout the year and is ahead of its rosy future. Sports medicine focuses on helping people improve their athletic ability, recover their injuries and prevent future injuries. It is a fast growing medical field because healthcare professionals specializing in sports medicine can help athletes as well as many “regular” people.

The key market players for Global Sports Medicine Market are listed below:

Smith & Nephew DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Bird & Cronin, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Anika Therapeutics, Ossur, Breg Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., DJO global, Medtronic.

The Sports Medicine Report provides a full market overview with key factors such as market share, growth rate and competition factors, and volume sales volume is based on top national and regional and global level. Competitive mapping landscaping mappings for market observations such as current market trends and constraints, drivers, threats, opportunities, investment opportunities, challenges and recommendations are included in sports medicine reports.

Global sports medicine market is segmented into knee, hip, shoulder & elbow, foot & ankle and wrist & hand on the basis of body area.

On the basis of procedures, global sports medicine market is segmented into knee arthroscopic procedures, hip arthroscopic procedures, shoulder and elbow arthroscopic procedures, foot and ankle arthroscopic procedures, and hand and wrist arthroscopic procedures.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into orthopedic clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Global Sports Medicine Market and Forecast Global Sports Medicine Market Share and Forecast – Segment Wise Global Sports Medicine Market Share and Forecast – Company Wise Global Sports Medicine Market and Forecast – Segment Wise Global Sports Medicine Revenue and Forecast – Company Wise Global Sports Medicine Market – Major Deals Global Sports Medicine Market – Driving Factors Global Sports Medicine Market – Challenges

