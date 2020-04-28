Smart Transportation Market 2020 Explosive Growth : WS ATKINS PLC, Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group, Toshiba Corporation

Smart transportation market growth depends on the time and fuel economy of this infrastructure. Government assistance policies, such as the EU Directive on ITS passed on July 7, 2010, play an important role in efficiently managing road traffic and promoting growth in the global smart traffic market. In addition, smart transportation systems can integrate intelligent communication systems into the infrastructure to complement market growth and provide better safety and security. ITS also encourages the development and promotion of alternative green fuels such as natural gas and biodiesel. However, this market growth is constrained by the complete restoration of existing transportation systems and the need for high capital investments due to the large database requirements of road networks that may not be available in developing countries.

