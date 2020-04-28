Smart Transportation Market 2020 Explosive Growth : WS ATKINS PLC, Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group, Toshiba Corporation

Smart transportation, a key internet of things vertical application, refers to the integrated application of modern technologies and management strategies in transportation systems. Global smart transportation market is expected to reach a CAGR of 19.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
Key Players featured in this report are-
Kapsch Traffic Com, Gemalto NV, Thales Group, Alstom,Schneider Electric, Siemens Ltd., MSR-Traffic, Cubic Corporation, WS ATKINS PLC, Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group, Toshiba Corporation
The increase in investment in smart city projects is expected to pave the way for new growth over the next few years as smart cities are an integral part of a smart city. In addition, government efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the risk of traffic congestion are expected to drive industry growth over the next few years. The increase in government orders such as the European Union (EU) and intelligent transportation system guidelines is expected to have an advantage in the market during the forecast period.
This study considers the Smart Transportation value generated from the sales of the following segments:
By Solution
Traffic Management Solution, Passenger Information Solution, Smart Ticketing Solution, Parking Management Solution, Integrated Supervision Solution, Insurance Telematics Solution
By Service
Cloud Services, Professional Services
By Transportation Mode
Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways
By Geography
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa
Smart Transportation Market: Major Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
2 Competitions by Players
3 Competitions by Types
4 Competitions by Applications
5 Production Market Analyses by Regions
6 Market Analysis by Region
7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis
8 Players Profiles and Sales Data
9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis
10 Market Forecast (2019-2026)
11 Research Findings and Conclusion
