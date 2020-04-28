Smart Transportation Market 2020 Explosive Growth : WS ATKINS PLC, Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group, Toshiba Corporation

Smart transportation market growth depends on the time and fuel economy of this infrastructure. Government assistance policies, such as the EU Directive on ITS passed on July 7, 2010, play an important role in efficiently managing road traffic and promoting growth in the global smart traffic market. In addition, smart transportation systems can integrate intelligent communication systems into the infrastructure to complement market growth and provide better safety and security. ITS also encourages the development and promotion of alternative green fuels such as natural gas and biodiesel. However, this market growth is constrained by the complete restoration of existing transportation systems and the need for high capital investments due to the large database requirements of road networks that may not be available in developing countries.

Smart transportation, a key internet of things vertical application, refers to the integrated application of modern technologies and management strategies in transportation systems. Global smart transportation market is expected to reach a CAGR of 19.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Key Players featured in this report are-

Kapsch Traffic Com, Gemalto NV, Thales Group, Alstom,Schneider Electric, Siemens Ltd., MSR-Traffic, Cubic Corporation, WS ATKINS PLC, Cisco System, Inc., Accenture, IBM, LG CNS, Indigo Group, Toshiba Corporation

The increase in investment in smart city projects is expected to pave the way for new growth over the next few years as smart cities are an integral part of a smart city. In addition, government efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the risk of traffic congestion are expected to drive industry growth over the next few years. The increase in government orders such as the European Union (EU) and intelligent transportation system guidelines is expected to have an advantage in the market during the forecast period.

This study considers the Smart Transportation value generated from the sales of the following segments:

By Solution

Traffic Management Solution, Passenger Information Solution, Smart Ticketing Solution, Parking Management Solution, Integrated Supervision Solution, Insurance Telematics Solution

By Service

Cloud Services, Professional Services

By Transportation Mode

Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways

 By Geography

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

