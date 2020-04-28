Slip Disc Market Overview by Top Players as DePuy Synthes Companies,NuVasive, Inc,Globus Medical, Inc, Captiva Spine, Inc. | Forecast till 2027

Extensive Study of “Slip Disc Market” Research Report is added on Theinsightpartners.com with Latest Advancement. Detail analysis on possible segments with sub segments of the Slip Disc Market. – Outlook till 2027

Rupturing of the tissue that divides the vertebral bones of the spinal column. The center of the disc, which is named as the nucleus, is soft, springy, and takes the shock of standing, walking, running, etc. The external ring of the disc, which is called the annulus (Latin for ring), provides structure and strength to the disc. A slipped disc is also termed as a herniated disc.

The slip disc market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as introduction and rapid adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic medical devices. Moreover, factors such as rising geriatric population and increasing government support are contributing in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

1.DePuy Synthes Companies

2.NuVasive, Inc

3.Globus Medical, Inc

4.Captiva Spine, Inc

5.Siemens Healthineers

6.GE Healthcare

7.Phillips

8.Hitachi

9.Canon Medical Systems

10.GlaxoSmithKline plc

The Global Slip Disc Market is segmented on the basis by type, diagnosis and medications. Based on type, the market is segmented as thoracic herniated discs, lumbar herniated disc and cervical herniated discs. Based on diagnosis, the market is segmented as physical examination, nerve conduction test and imaging tests. Based on medications, the market is segmented as medications, therapy and surgery.

The report analyzes factors affecting slip disc market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the slip disc market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “Slip Disc” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Slip Disc” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “Slip Disc” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “SLIP DISC” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

