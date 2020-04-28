Single Lead Electrocardiography Equipment Market Expected to Reach $548.37 million by 2026 – Ambisea Technology, Zenicor Medical Systems, AliveCor, REKA Health, DRE Medical, DailyCare, SUZUKEN, Dimetek Digital Medical, Contec Medical Systems, OMRON

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 10,2020 – The “Single Lead Electrocardiography Equipment Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Single Lead Electrocardiography Equipment Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Single Lead Electrocardiography (ECG) Equipment Market is accounted for $325.08 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $548.37 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Factors such as the emergence of smartphone and mobile-based cardiac monitoring devices and technological advancements in the medical device sector are driving the market growth. However, an initiative based on customer centricity is hindering the market growth.

Based on Indication, Syncope witnessed the significant growth during the forecast period due to the beginning of artificial intelligence technology and cloud-based storage systems have enabled ease usage of these devices extensively. By geography, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to ongoing developments in home and ambulatory health care in the region. In addition, this region is experiencing a huge mortality rate owing to an improved incidence of cardiovascular diseases, which in turn, stirs up the demand for such home-use technology.

Some of the key players profiled in the Single Lead Electrocardiography (ECG) Equipment Market include Ambisea Technology Corp., Ltd, Zenicor Medical Systems, AliveCor, Inc., REKA Health Pte Ltd, DRE Medical, Inc., DailyCare BioMedical, Inc., SUZUKEN CO., LTD, Dimetek Digital Medical Technologies, Ltd, Contec Medical Systems CO.,LTD and OMRON Corporation.

Indications Covered:

– Arrhythmia

– Syncope

– Other Indications

End Users Covered:

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

– Home-care

– Hospitals & Clinics

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

