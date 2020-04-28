Rooftop Solar PV Market Expected to Reach $91,180 million by 2026 – Sharp, Trina, Kyocera, JA, Yingli, Canadian, Sungevity, Tesla, Vikram, Jinko

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]



Pune, Feb 10,2020 – The “Rooftop Solar PV Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Rooftop Solar PV Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Rooftop Solar PV market is accounted for $32,259 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $91,180 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. Actively promoting the usage of rooftop solar PV in the residential, rise in demand for renewable energy and the electricity generation are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, insufficient grid capacity creates hurdles in setting up new plants acts as a major restraint for the market growth. Moreover, increasing investment by major players provides ample opportunities for market growth.

Rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) installation is basically an electrical installation that changes solar energy into electrical energy. The rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems are much smaller in size and are majorly installed on the rooftop of commercial and residential buildings. Rooftop solar PV systems are basically the circulated power generation systems, which assist to meet buildings energy requirements by producing electrical energy within an active distribution network.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016345

Some of the key players profiled in the Rooftop Solar PV market include Sharp Corporation, Trina Solar Ltd, Kyocera Corporation, JA Solar, Yingli Solar, Canadian Solar Inc., Sungevity, Tesla, Vikram Solar, Jinko Solar, SunPower Corporation, Sunshot Technologies, RelyOn Solar Pvt Ltd, Pristine Sun and Solimpeks.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the market during the forecast period. China is anticipated to be the most profitable region due to its increasing governmental schemes and feed-in-tariff program thus propelling the expansion of the rooftop solar PV market. These schemes have led to helping in connectivity particularly in isolated areas for electricity along with increasing demand for uncontaminated energy which is cheaper as compared to nuclear electricity and fossil fuels.

Technologies Covered:

– Thin-film

– Crystalline Silicon

Applications Covered:

– Off-Grid

– Grid Connected

End Users Covered:

– Residential

– Non-Residential

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016345

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.