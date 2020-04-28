“Precious Metals and Diamond Mining in South Africa to 2023”, comprehensively covers South African reserves of gold, platinum and diamond, reserves by country and grade, the historic and forecast data on South African precious metals (gold and platinum) and diamond production. The report also includes factors affecting the country’s demand for gold and platinum, profiles of major precious metal and diamond producing companies, mines and projects count by company by status, and information on the active, exploration and development precious metals (gold and platinum) and diamond projects.

– The report contains an overview of the South African precious metal (gold and platinum) and diamond mining industry together with the key factors affecting the industry and demand for the commodities.

– It also provides information about reserves, reserves by country and grade, the historic and forecast data on South African gold, platinum and diamond production, historic and forecast production of gold, platinum and diamond by selected mines, the competitive landscape and active, exploration and development precious metals and diamond projects.

– To gain an understanding of the South African precious metal (gold and platinum) and diamond mining industry, its reserves, grade, historic and forecast production, demand driven by end-use sectors, active, exploration and development projects, the competitive landscape and the country’s mining fiscal regime.

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd

Anglo American Platinum Ltd

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

Lonmin Plc

Sibanye Gold Ltd

Petra Diamonds Ltd

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Precious Metals and Diamond Mining in South Africa

2.1 Key Highlights

3 Gold Mining in South Africa – Reserves, Production, and Demand

3.1 Gold Reserves by Country

3.2 Historical and Forecast Production

3.2.1 Gold prices

3.3 Active Mines

3.4 Exploration Projects

3.5 Development Projects

3.6 Factors Affecting the Demand for Gold

4 Platinum Mining in South Africa – Reserves, Production, and Demand

4.1 Platinum Reserves by Country

4.2 Historical and Forecast Production

4.2.1 Platinum prices

4.3 Active Mines

4.4 Exploration Projects

4.5 Development Projects

4.6 Factors Affecting the Demand for Platinum

5 Diamond Mining in South Africa – Reserves, Production, and Demand

5.1 Reserves by Geographical Region, Ore Type, Grade and Country

5.2 Historic and Forecast Production

5.3 Active Mines

5.4 Exploration Projects

5.5 Development Projects

6 Precious Metal and Diamond Mining in South Africa: Competitive Landscape

6.1 Mines and Projects by Company

6.2 Mines and Projects by Stage by Province

6.3 Major Producers

6.3.1 Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd

6.3.2 Anglo American Platinum Ltd

6.3.3 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd

6.3.4 Lonmin Plc

6.3.5 Sibanye Gold Ltd

6.3.6 Petra Diamonds Ltd

7 Fiscal Regime

7.1 The South Africa Mining Industry – Governing Bodies

7.1.1 Department of Mineral Resources (DMR)

7.1.2 Mine Health and Safety Council (MHSC)

7.1.3 Department of Energy (DoE)

7.1.4 Department of Environmental Affairs

7.2 South Africa’s Mining Fiscal Regime: Laws, Licenses, and Permits

7.2.1 Minerals an

Continued….

