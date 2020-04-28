Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Offers Greater Revenue Share with Rising Contributions from Major Players

The research report titled outdoor sports apparel market has been recently broadcasted a new study to its research portfolio by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the outdoor sports apparel market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Readers can gain knowledge related to prime market facets such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and market dynamics, which are projected to change during the stated forecast period. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

Outdoor sports refers to the leisure outdoor activities, such as hiking, camping, mountaineering, cycling, canoeing, caving, kayaking, rafting, rock climbing, running, sailing, skiing, sky diving, and surfing. These are meant to deliver enjoyment, exercise, challenge, fellowship, and psychological rehabilitation and provides an opportunity for people to experience nature. Outdoor sports apparel are mainly worn during these leisure activities. It includes shirts, jackets, fleece, trousers, pants, hoodies, pullover, tracksuits, track pants, jogging suits, jackets, tights, shorts, t-shirts, and other outdoor clothes and other outdoor clothes suitable for winter sports and water sports.

The global outdoor sports apparel market has witnessed significant growth owing to increase in interest of people toward adventure tourism. Nowadays, people love to experiment with destinations to gain deeper experience and absorb new cultures worldwide. They like to spend more time with family owing to increasingly hectic lifestyles. To gain a valuable and unforgettable experience, people increasingly opt for unique trips, which include cultural visit, cruising, and outdoor sports activities.

Outdoor sports apparel are fashionable and specially designed to provide comfort and agility to consumers during these outdoor activities. Growth in interest of consumer toward adventure tourism and other outdoor sports activities drive the market growth. The market is further supplemented by the growing health awareness and increase in participation youth and old population in various physical and fitness activities such as aerobics, swimming, running, and yoga. These apparels enhance the performance during physical fitness activities by improving the body movement as compared to regular clothes.

Other factors such as sheer inclination of people toward unique and exotic holiday experiences, increase in the middle & upper class disposable income & related expenditure, and growth in need and interest of people toward outdoor sports boost the growth of the outdoor sports apparel market. However, shift in trend toward sportswear and availability of low quality and counterfeit products restrict the growth of the market. On contrary, the rise in demand for trendy and fashionable sports apparel leads toward the launch of new products to cater to the demand for the customers. The increase in demand for trendy fitness apparel by the middle-aged individuals segment has increased in the past few years, which is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• Mode of Sale

o Retail Stores

o Supermarkets

o Brand Outlets

o Discount Stores

o Online Stores

• End User

o Men

o Women

o Kids

By Region

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates(UAE)

Rest of LAMEA

