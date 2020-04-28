Organic and Natural Tampons Market Expected to Reach $1,347.7 million by 2026 – TOM ORGANIC, Lola, Maxim Hygiene, Natracare, Nutraceutical, Time of the Month,The Honest Company, Seventh Generation, Organyc, OI The Organic Initiative, BON, Veeda USA

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]



Pune, Feb 10,2020 – The “Organic and Natural Tampons Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Organic and Natural Tampons Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Organic and Natural Tampons Market is accounted for $595.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,347.7 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The market is propelling due to the rising prevalence of urinary tract infections, and increasing awareness about menstrual hygiene and increasing demand for tampons by working women. However, the presence of substitutes or alternative products, and the possibilities for Toxic Shock Syndrome (TSS) are restraining the market.

Tampons are feminine wardrobe hygiene product, where the motto is to absorb the menstrual flow in women, by inserting them into the vagina during menstruation. After insertion of the product, it soaks all the menstrual blood.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016342

Some of the key players in the Organic and Natural Tampons market are TOM ORGANIC, Lola, Maxim Hygiene, Natracare, Nutraceutical, Time of the Month, The Honest Company, Seventh Generation, Organyc, OI The Organic Initiative, BON, and Veeda USA.

North America is set to dominate the market due to the changing lifestyle of women and raising awareness about health among women. In addition, having the well-developed nations in the region are in turn leading to the availability of best materials and making women informed and understand etc.

Sizes Covered:

– Super-Plus Tampons (12-15g)

– Super Tampons (9-12g)

– Regular Tampons (6-9g)

– Junior Tampons

Types Covered:

– Cardboard Applicator

– Digital Tampon

– Plastic Applicator

– Other Types

Odour’s Covered:

– Non-Fragrance Based

– Fragrance Based

Distribution Channels Covered:

– Online Channel

– Retail Channel

End Users Covered:

– <18 Ages

– 18-30 Ages

– >30 Ages

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016342

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.