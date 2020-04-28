Open IoT Platform Market Evaluation, Development by High Firms, Developments by Varieties and Utility, Forecast to 2027

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 10, 2020 – Open IoT platform is a platform for developers to use open-source codes for modification purposes from the original design. The IoT market comprises of merchants providing services and solutions including asset tracking and management, predictive maintenance, business process optimization, emergency and incident management to commercial clients globally. Large organizations can get benefits from open IoT platform and from the cloud services which involve IoT connectivity, as the organizations can host their huge number of data in the cloud network, which provides great benefit in application management.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Entgra Private Limited, 2. Google LLC, 3. IBM Corporation, 4. Italtel S.p.A., 5. Microsoft Corporation, 6. Robert Bosch GmbH, 7. Samsung, 8. Siemens AG, 9. SiteWhere LLC, 10. Thinger.io (THINK BIG LABS S.L.)

What is the Dynamics of Open IoT Platform Market?

Open IoT platform is a computer platform which provides free open source code for better modification purpose. Reduction in the cost of connected devices and continuous enhancement in technologies are some of the main factors motivating the growth of the open IoT platform market. However, data security and privacy concerns are the primary factors obstructing the growth of the market during the forecast period. Enlightening the skills for developers and educating some new technologies are some of the other factors driving the growth of an open IoT platform market.

What is the SCOPE of Open IoT Platform Market?

The “Global Open IoT Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the open IoT platform market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of open IoT platform market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, organization size, industry vertical. The global open IoT platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading open IoT platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the open IoT platform market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global open IoT platform market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud, on premise. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises, SMES. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, education, retail, IT and telecom, others

What is the Regional Framework of Open IoT Platform Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global open IoT platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The open IoT platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

