North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market 2020-2024 Business Analysis || Leading Players – Curative Medical Inc., BMC Medical Co. Ltd., SomnoMed Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated

The North America Sleep Apnea Devices Market has accounted value of USD 2.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%. The market is segmented into product type diagnostic and treatment devices. In 2016 the treatment devices segment is expected to dominate the market.

The North America sleep apnea devices market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (New product launches, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their positions in the market. Philips Respironics, a subsidiary of Philips Healthcare; ResMed ; Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Ltd. (New Zealand); Compumedics Limited (Australia), Carefusion Corporation (U.S.), Curative Medical, Inc., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., SomnoMed, Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Ltd., DeVilbiss Healthcare, Global Medical Holdings, LLC, Itamar Medical, Ltd., and Weinmann Medical Devices GmbH & Co. KG, among others, are some of the key players engaged in this market.

Market research data included in this report lend a hand to businesses for planning of strategies related to investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing.

The diagnostic sleep apnea devices segment is further segmented into polysomnography (PSG) devices, respiratory polygraphs, pulse oximeters and actigraph systems. The PSG devices are further categorized into clinical and ambulatory PSG devices. The pulse oximeters are further segmented into handheld, fingertip, standalone and wearable pulse oximeters devices.

The treatment sleep apnea devices are further sub segmented into positive airway pressure (PAP) devices, facial interfaces, adaptive servo ventilation (ASV), airway clearance systems, oxygen concentrators, oral appliances and accessories. The PAP devices are further categorized based on types into CPAP, APAP and BPAP devices. The facial interface devices include products such as full face masks, nasal masks and nasal pillow masks. Oxygen concentrators are further classified into 2 types’ stationery and portable concentrators. The oral sleep apnea devices include product types such as mandibular advancement devices (MAD) and tongue retaining devices.

On the basis of end users the global sleep apnea devices market is further segmented into hospitals, sleep clinics, community healthcare and home healthcare. The community healthcare and home healthcare segments is expected to drive the growth of North America sleep apnea devices market in foreseeable future 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography the North America sleep apnea devices market is segmented into 3 countries U.S., Canada, Mexico. U.S. is expected to dominate the market followed by Canada. U.S. is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing trend of awareness of sleep treatment and favorable reimbursement scenarios.

In-depth profiling of key players have been conducted along with their recent developments (new product launches and partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their position in the North American sleep apnea devices market.

