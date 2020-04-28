North America Infrared Spectroscopy Market 2020-2024 Business Analysis || Leading Players – HORIBA Ltd. , Spectra Analysis Instruments Inc, Avantes, Bruker Corporation

The North America Infrared Spectroscopy Market is expected to reach USD 599.9 billion by 2024 from USD 308.5 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is going to dominate the IR spectroscopy market following with The ABB Group, Teraview Ltd, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Agilent Technologies, BaySpec, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd. , Spectra Analysis Instruments Inc, Avantes, Bruker Corporation, Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GMBH, Galaxy Scientific, Gasera, Ibsen Photonics, EMD Millipore Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Foss, Jasco Inc., Princeton Instruments, Pike Technologies, Harrick Scientific Products Inc, Specac Limited, Kaplan Scientific, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., art photonics GmbH, and California Analytical Instruments, Inc. among many others.

North America Infrared Spectroscopy market analysis document contains basic, secondary and advanced information related to the global status, recent trends, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020 – 2024. Market research data included in this report lend a hand to businesses for planning of strategies related to investment, revenue generation, production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. Furthermore, North America Infrared Spectroscopy report presents the data and information for actionable, most recent, and real-time market insights which makes it easier to even reach to the critical business decisions.

Some of the major factors driving the growth of market for IR spectroscopy are Increasing quality control, Increasing forensic analysis, rise in R&D investments in life sciences, increasing shipment of IR spectroscopy devices and technological advancement. Spectroscopy has grown exponentially in terms of accuracy and sensitivity and has witnessed the launch of many new products with improved features.On the other hand,availability of refurbished IR spectroscope detectors, difficulty to use with complex mixtures, and difficulty to analyze solutions are limitation to IR spectroscopymay hinder the growth of the market.

Segmentation: North America Infrared Spectroscopy Market

The North America Infrared Spectroscopy Market is segmented based on product type, spectrum, application and region.

The North America Infrared Spectroscopy Market is segmented into 2 product types, namely IR spectroscopy instruments and IR spectroscopy accessories. In 2017, the IR spectroscopy instruments market segment is expected to dominate the market with 90.0% market share and is expected to continue this trend till 2024.The high growth of this market is owing to its technological advancement and increasing acceptance in U.S.

Based on product types the IR spectroscopy instruments market segment is sub-segmented into benchtop, infrared microscopy, portable, hyphenated and terahertz IR spectroscopy. In 2017, benchtop IR spectroscopy market segment is expected to dominate the market.

Based on product types the IR spectroscopy accessories market segment is sub-segmented into ATR accessories, liquid cells, diffuse & specular reflectance accessories, gas cells and others.

On the basis of spectrum, the North America Infrared Spectroscopy Market is sub-segmented into Near IR, Far IR, and Mid IR.

On the basis of application, the North America Infrared Spectroscopy Market is sub-segmented into pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food & beverages, environmental testing, academics, security, industrial and petrochemical.

Market Key Drivers: North America Infrared Spectroscopy

Some of the major factors driving the growth of market for IR spectroscopy areincreasing food safety concern, increasing life science R&D spending, and technological advancement. Spectroscopy has grown exponentially in terms of accuracy and sensitivity and has witnessed the launch of many new products with improved features.

Pharmaceutical companies look for better reproducibility, ease of operation, and computerized results, which are obtained through technological advancements in instruments.

NIR spectroscopy is one of the proven & accepted methods of food testing and analysis

The growth in R&D spending is likely to increase the application horizon of molecular spectroscopy instruments.

Market Key Points: North America Infrared Spectroscopy

An IR spectroscopy instruments is driving the market with highest market share with the growing with the highest CAGR.

The benchtop IR spectroscopy market sub-segment is expected to dominate the North America IR spectroscopy instruments market segment.

Pharmaceuticals market segment is expected to dominate the market segment.

