North America Arthroscopy Devices Market 2020-2024 Business Scenario Updates || Top Players are Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco Animal Health (Sub. Eli Lilly), Virbac, Norbrook

North America Arthroscopy Devices Market is expected to reach USD 7,062.31 million by 2024 from USD 3,674.97 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024. The major factors driving the market are increase in geriatric and ageing population. The Arthroscopy devices market in the North America region is leading in U.S.

Market Segmentation: North America Arthroscopy Devices Market

The North America Arthroscopy devices market is segmented on the basis of components, products, application and services. The report provides data for 2015 to 2024, 2016 being the current year while 2017 to 2024 is the forecast period for the report.

Based on product type, the North America arthroscopy devices market is segmented into arthroscopes, arthroscopy fluid management systems, arthroscopy visualization systems, arthroscopy implants, arthroscopy shavers, arthroscopy RF ablation systems and arthroscopy RF wands. The arthroscopy devices market is dominated by arthroscopes implants with 34.4% market share in 2016, growing with the CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period. Arthroscopy implants are further segmented into shoulder repair implants, hip repair implants, knee repair implants and others repair implants. Shoulder repair implants are further sub segmented into suture anchors and knotless anchors. Hip repair implants are further sub segmented into suture anchors and knotless anchors. Knee repair implants is further sub segmented into suture anchors, knotless anchors and interference anchors.

On the basis of procedure type, the North America arthroscopy devices market is segmented into knee arthroscopy procedure, shoulder arthroscopy procedure, hip arthroscopy procedure and other arthroscopy procedure. In 2017, the knee arthroscopy procedure segment is expected to dominate the market with 48.1% market share

On the basis of end users, the North America arthroscopy devices market is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics and community hospitals. Among these, in 2017 hospital segment dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2024.

Key Drivers: North America Arthroscopy Devices Market

North America is the growing market for Arthroscopy devices. The growth in this market is due to increase in geriatric and ageing population.

Key Points: North America Arthroscopy Devices Market

Arthroscopy implants market is expected to dominate the North America Arthroscopy devices market.

The Arthroscopy devices market in the North America region is leading in U.S.

