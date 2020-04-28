Mobile Payment Technology Market 2020 Explosive Growth : Fortumo, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Business, American Express Global Business Travel

Get Sample PDF Illustration Here at: https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-mobile-payment-technologies-market-453312

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers Google, Apple, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, PayPal, Vodafone, Microsoft, Boku, Inc., Fortumo, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Business, American Express Global Business Travel, American Express Middle East, American Express Business, Visa Vale, Mastercard Foundation and International Card Services

Mobile Payment Technologies Market —Product Type Segmentation

Proximity Payments

Remote Payments

Mobile Payment Technologies Market —Industry Segmentation

Hospitality

Tourism Sector

Entertainment

Retail Sector

Health Care Sector

Education

Others

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

Part 2 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 3 Asia-Pacific Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 4 Asia-Pacific Market by Geography

Part 5 Europe Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 6 Europe Market by Geography

Part 7 North America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 8 North America Market by Geography

Part 9 South America Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 10 South America Market by Geography

Part 11 Middle East & Africa Market Status and Future Forecast

Part 12 Middle East & Africa Market by Geography

Part 13 Key Companies

Part 14 Conclusion

Money Transfers & Payments segment to be a major revenue generating segment in 2026

Based onpurchase type,the mobile payment technologies market has been divided intoairtime transfers & top-ups, money transfers & payments, merchandise & coupons, travel & ticketing and others. In terms of end-user, the mobile payment technologies market has been divided into hospitality and tourism sector, BFSI, media and entertainment, retail sector, healthcare, education, IT & Telecommunication, and others

