Milk Powder Sales Upsurge with Major Players Contributing Heavily towards Market Growth

The research report titled Milk Powder Market has been recently broadcasted a new study to its research portfolio by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the milk powder market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Readers can gain knowledge related to prime market facets such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and market dynamics, which are projected to change during the stated forecast period. Furthermore, the report examines the target market based on market size, revenue and geography; making it quite useful for the readers.

The global milk powder market was valued at $27,783.3 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $38,086.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Milk powder is a dry dairy product, manufactured by dehydrating milk using evaporation. The purpose of making milk powder from milk is to increase the shelf life of milk without using the refrigerator. Various types of milk powder include whole milk powder, skimmed milk powder, dairy whitener, and other. It is widely consumed globally due to its nutritional benefits, which has found its application in infant formulas, confectionaries, baked desserts, and savory items.

Milk powder is a convenient option when compared to the conventional milk due to longer shelf life, better taste, and ease of use. Milk powder unlike the regular milk can be used without boiling. It comes in a packed bottle or plastic caches, and thus need to be stored in a different container. Increase in the use of milk powder in infant foods and the presence of several nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin B12, thiamin, and high amounts of protein drive the growth of the milk powder market. Furthermore, reduced storage and transportation costs fuel the growth of the milk powder market. However, addition of preservatives, adulteration, and strict regulations related to infant food hinder the growth of the milk powder market. Development of flavored milk powder has led to new opportunities in the market.

Key Benefits for Milk Powder Market:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global milk powder market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Milk Powder Key Market Segments:

By Type

Whole Milk Powder

Skimmed Milk Powder

Dairy Whitener

Buttermilk Powder

Fat Filled Milk Powder

Other Milk Powder

By Application

Nutritional Food

Infant Formulas

Confectionaries

Baked Sweets

Savories

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

