mHealth Market 2020: Reporting and Evaluation By LifeWatch, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The mhealth market is estimated to account for US$ 246,820.4 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 22,722.1 Mn in 2017.



The major players operating in the market of mhealth market include LifeWatch, KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Cisco Systems, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Masimo, AgaMatrix, Inc. and among others.

MARKET SCOPE

The increasing acceptance of mobile health expected to propel the growth of the mhealth market in the forecast period. The mobile health is the most advanced and exciting development which is developed to widely distribute the medical information or health data to patients, in a timely manner. The ongoing progression of wireless communications technology with doubtless help bring the mHealth initiatives to maturity in the forecast period. Additionally, the other applications of mhealth including emergency response systems, patient safety systems and health extension services are the emerging trends that help to boost the demand for mhealth services.

Market segmentation:

mHealth Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Services (Remote Monitoring Services, Diagnosis Services, Treatment Services, Health Support Services, Fitness & Wellness Services and Others), Devices (Insulin Pump, BP Monitor, Glucose Monitor, Personal Pulse Oximeters and Others), End User (Mobile Operators, Devices Vendors, Health Providers and Others) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

