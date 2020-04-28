Medical Tubing Market 2020 Explosive Growth : Medtronic, Dow Corning, W. L. Gore & Associates, PolyOne, and The Lubrizol Corporation

The future market research report contains information for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2026. The report analyzes and presents an overview of ‘Medical Tubing – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)’ is a professional analysis, drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations and in-depth research & with a focus on the current state of the global industry.

Global Medical Tubing Market is accounted for $3.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.38 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Medical Tubing for global market rapidly growing healthcare industry, growing aged population and increasing concern about health problems; especially in developing nations are the key driving factors for the market. Furthermore, government initiatives to provide high-quality healthcare facilities, rising demand for medical devices that has medical tubing as a part of the equipment and growth of minimally invasive surgeries are some of the factors boosting the market growth. However, huge R&D expenditure associated with the product developments and strict government regulations are expected to hamper the market growth.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/medical-tubing-global-market-130778

The global Medical Tubing market is highly fragmented and the top key players have used various strategies such as new product launches, sales, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Medical Tubing market for global, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL MEDICAL TUBING MARKET INCLUDE

Raumedic AG

Vention Medical Inc.

Freudenberg Medical

LLC

Polyone Corp.

Tecknor Apex Co.

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

DOW Coning Corporation

Bluestar Silicones International (Elkem Group)

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Lubrizol Corporation

Freudenberg Group

Nusil Technology

Grayline

FBK Medical Tubing, Inc.

Teel Plastics Inc.

LVD Biotech

Medtronics

MDC Industries

North America dominated the global medical tubing market with largest revenue share and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to its advanced and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure along with high per capita healthcare spending in the US. Asia pacific has huge growth potential in medical tubing market due to improved living standards, growing aging population, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and increased government initiatives.

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/reports/medical-tubing-global-market-130778

Medical tubing is used for fluid management and drainage as well as with anesthesiology and respiratory equipment, IVs, catheters, peristaltic pumps, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment. Medical tubing meets medical industry requirements and standards for a variety of medical applications. It is produced by using some specific materials with the desired specification.

Silicone material segment is expected to lead the medical tubing market during the forecast period due to its resistance to temperatures (low & high). Silicone based medical tubing products can be manufactured in different forms, including solid, liquid, oil, rubber, grease, and semi-viscous paste forms because of its molecular structure. Silicone is highly flexible and high resistant to heat, cold, chemicals, UV radiation and moisture making it ideal for use in the medical & healthcare industries.

Structure types Covered:

Braided Tubing

Heat Shrink Tubing

Multi-Lumen

Co-Extruded

Single-Lumen

Balloon Tubing

Multi-Lumen

Application types Covered:

Catheters

Cannulas

Drug Delivery Systems

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Special Applications

Material types Covered:

Polyolefins

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Silicone

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

Others Material Types

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Place a Purchase Order for Medical Tubing [email protected] https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/medical-tubing-global-market-130778/one

Note: Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]