Lock Washer Market Offers Greater Revenue Share with Rising Contributions from Major Players

The global market status for lock washer is precisely examined through a smart research report added to the broad database managed by Facto Market Insights. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the lock washer market during the period between 2018 and 2025. Furthermore, readers can gather knowledge about the economic status, demographics and competitive landscape which is prevailing in the concerned industry. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

Get a Sample PDF of this Market Report at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/sample/340

The global lock washer market was valued at $673.7 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,251.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2025. Steel is the most common type of material used in the production of washers. Steel washers include carbon steel, spring steel, and stainless steel. Other metals in which washers are available include copper, brass, aluminum, titanium, bronze, zinc, and iron. Companies such as Nord-Lock, Shakeproof, Disc-Lock Inc., Schnorr, and other leading players occupy a major share in the lock washer market.

Increase in demand for lock washers in the automotive, aerospace, machinery, and construction industries is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast year. In addition, growth in industrial activity across major economies will potentially drive the demand for metals that will decrease the cost of metal in the global market, thereby boosting the growth of the lock washer market. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to remain the fastest growing sector for lock washer market due to increase in demand for maintenance and repair activities, increased construction activities, and automotive industry growth. Countries such as China, India, Japan, the US, and Germany are expected to be the key demand areas which support the overall growth of the lock washer market. However, corrosion to these washers, rise in prices of steel, and fluctuating foreign exchange are anticipated to hinder the growth of the lock washer market.

The global lock washer market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into split, tooth, and others (hi-collar lock washers and wedge lock washers).

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/report/340/lock-washer-market-amr

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PRODUCT TYPE

• Split

• Tooth

• Others

BY APPLICATION

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Machinery & Equipment

• Construction

• Others

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

• Nord-Lock

• Shakeproof

• Disc-Lock Inc.

• Schnorr

• Titan Fasteners

• Hangzhou spring washer Co., Ltd.

• Midwest Acorn Nut Co.

• HEICO-LOCK (HWICO Group)

• Earnest Machine

• Wrought Washer Manufacturing, Inc

Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at https://www.factomarketinsights.com/enquiry/340

About Us

Facto Market Insights is one of the leading providers of market intelligence products and services. We offer reports on over 10+ industries and update our collection daily which helps our clients to access database of expert market insights on global industries, companies, products, and trends.

Our in-house research experts have a wealth of knowledge in their respective domains. With Facto Market Research, you always have the choice of getting customized report free of cost (upto 10%). Our support team will help you customize the report and scope as per your business needs. This ensures that you are making the right purchase decision.

Contact Us