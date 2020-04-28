Intravascular Catheters Market Expected to Reach $11.08 billion by 2026 – Medtronic, Johnson, Mckesson Medical, Cook Medical, Terumo, Edwards Life Sciences, Smiths Medical, Boston Scientific, C.R. Bard, Getinge, Coloplast

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 10,2020 – The “Intravascular Catheters Market” is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend. The report goals to provide an overview of the a Intravascular Catheters Market with detailed segmentation by product, type, application, and geography

Intravascular Catheters market is accounted for $3.84 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $11.08 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.5%. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and rising incidence rates of urology disorders are some of the factors driving the market. However, the increasing prevalence of catheter-based hospital-acquired infections is restricting the market. In addition, the rising concern about hospital-acquired infection and rising health insurance coverage are ample opportunities for market growth.

Intravascular catheters are the most common cause of nosocomially acquired bloodstream infections. Bacteria found adhering to the intraluminal surfaces of catheters are the principal source and cause of these infections. Adherent bacteria over time are known to form multicellular communities which become encased within a three-dimensional matrix of extracellular polymeric material known as biofilms, which are thought to be responsible for persistent infections.

Some of the key players in the Intravascular catheters market include are Terumo Corporation, Mckesson Medical Surgical Inc, Cook Medical, Medtronic, Inc, Edwards Life Sciences Corporation, Smiths Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Getinge Group (Maquet), Coloplast and C.R. Bard, Inc.

By geography, Asia Pacific region is dominated with includes of growing prevalence of oenological disorders, infectious and renal diseases, urological problems, rising inpatient, and emergency room procedures. Moreover, this region is estimated to expand further owing to the presence of the target population, increased awareness about hospital-acquired infections, and rise in healthcare coverage.

Products Covered:

– Integrated/Closed Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)

– Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)

Applications Covered:

– Infectious Diseases

– Renal Disease

– Oncology

– Gastroenterology

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Home Care

– Clinics

– Ambulatory surgery centers (ASC)

– Hospitals

– Other End Users

