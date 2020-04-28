Intranet as a Service Market Overview with Detailed Evaluation, Aggressive panorama Forecast to 2027 | Akumina, ElevatePoint, Happeo, Involv, LIVETILES, Perficient

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 10, 2020 – Intranet as a Service ensures great user experience by eliminating challenges related to obsolescence of traditional software or solution and control. Intranet as a Service is stated as the next big revolution that has already begun. The Intranet as a service ensures greater flexibility and outside support with no substantial upfront costs. This service can also be accessed by taking a subscription for the hardware infrastructure and software offered by external service providers using a cloud-based platform.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Akumina, Inc, 2. ElevatePoint, 3. Happeo, 4. Involv, 5. LIVETILES LIMITED, 6. Perficient, Inc., 7. Powell Software, 8. Skyvera Solutions, Inc., 9. workai (Elastic Cloud Solutions), 10. Withum Smith Brown, PC

What is the Dynamics of Intranet as a Service Market?

The intranet as a service market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as lower maintenance costs, greater flexibility, coupled with the growing popularity of the concept of ‘as a service.’ These benefits make intranet as a service a potent factor for corporates and, therefore, are responsible for the market growth. Nevertheless, the number of SMEs is rising and hence, the adoption of the intranet as a service. Thus, the market is expected to gain high momentum in the future, and so will provide excellent opportunities to the players operating in the intranet as a service market.

What is the SCOPE of Intranet as a Service Market?

The “Global Intranet as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of intranet as a service market with detailed market segmentation offering, organization size, end user, and geography. The global intranet as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading intranet as a service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global intranet as a service market is segmented on the basis of offering, organization size, and end user. Based on offering, the market is segmented as solutions and services. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as BFSI, IT and telecom, government and defense, media and entertainment, manufacturing, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Intranet as a Service Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global intranet as a service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The intranet as a service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

