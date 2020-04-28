Identity as a Service Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers & Growth Trends through 2027 | CA Technologies, Capgemini, Google, HCL, IBM

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 10, 2020 – Identity as a service is most prevalent in organizations because it is more feasible in terms of management and cost. Increasing adoption of IoT and the explosion of the number of IoT based solutions triggered the growth of the identity as a service market. The number of industry verticals such as education, BSFI, IT and telecom, retails business, and others are adopting the digital enterprise models that drive the growth of the identity as a service market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. CA Technologies, 2. Capgemini, 3. Google, 4. HCL, 5. IBM, 6. JumpCloud, 7. Microsoft, 8. Onelogin, 9. Oracle, 10. Ping Identity

What is the Dynamics of Identity as a Service Market?

The data protection laws and growing demand for cloud-based security solutions and services are the major factors driving the growth of identity as a service market. The identity as a service is a cloud-based solution for identity and access management. These methods allow all the users, such as customers, employees, and third parties, to more securely access sensitive information both on and off-premises. This type of authentication adopts by the large and medium-sized enterprises that drive the demand for the identity as a service market. Increasing penetration of cloud computing in the IT and telecom sector is a rising demand for more efficient identity management service for securing their clouds. This factor propels the growth of identity as a service market.

What is the SCOPE of Identity as a Service Market?

The “Global Identity as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the identity as a service market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of identity as a service market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global identity as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading identity as a service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the identity as a service market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global identity as a service market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical. On the basis of component the market is segmented as provisioning, single sign-on, advanced authentication, directory services, password management. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-size enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, education, energy and utilities, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail and consumer goods, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Identity as a Service Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global identity as a service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The identity as a service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

