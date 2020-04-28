Health and Wellness Tourism: Analysis of Traveller Types, Key Market Trends, Key Destinations, Challenges and Opportunities

Tourism Insights Report “Health and Wellness Tourism”, looks at the key trends & issues within the growing health and wellness segment, as well as the opportunities and threats. It also offers an insight into key destinations, traveler groups, and into the strategies of the leading companies.

This report provides analysis of traveller types and key market trends which are contributing to one of the fastest growing segments within tourism currently – health and wellness. Major and upcoming destinations are assessed, along with growth forecasts to provide valuable insight. Challenges along with opportunities in the industry are explained in relation to industry examples.

Scope

– The number of countries actviely marketing their wellness offerings at a national level jumped from 65 in 2013 to over 100 in 2018.

– Health and wellness tourism is highly beneficial to a host destination as this tourism type assists in strengthening a nation’s GDP, through providing an increase in services and products by diversifying a destination’s tourism product. It gives primary health and wellness tourists a reason to go to a destination and secondary tourists who are loosely interested in health and wellness a reason to return to a destination.

– The future of wellness tourism is moving towards authenticity and personalized, bespoke facilities and services.

– The USA is a long-standing, key inbound market for health and wellness tourism. In 2018, 39.1 million health and wellness tourists stayed in the US.

Companies Mentioned:

Accor Hotels

Clifton Hotels

InterContinental Hotel Group

Four Seasons

Hyatt

Lanserhof

Mandarin Oriental

Miraval

Peloton

Technogym

Table of Contents

1. Snapshot

2. Traveler Types

3. Key Market Trends

Hotels increasing their share in the health and wellness sector and vice-versa

Health and wellness incorporated from start to finish in the process of flying

Sleep performance and meditation retreats

Expansion of hot spring developments

4. Key Destinations

Key Destination: USA

Key Destination: China

Developing Destination: Spain

5. Challenges and Opportunities

Challenges

Opportunities

New and ongoing health and wellness developments

6. Appendix

References

Terminology and definitions

About the author

GlobalData at a glance

Continued….

