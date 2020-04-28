Global Hotels Market Analytics to 2022: Rooms and Revenue Analytics is a broad level market review of Global Hotels Market 22 Countries Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, United States, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates.

Hotels (establishments that provide paid lodging and full guest services, typically with a continuous staff presence) market have seen moderate change in the recent years and is also expected to evolve in similar fashion in the near future.

In Global hotel market, the total number of establishments increased at a CAGR of 1.71% during the period 2013-2017 accounting for 361,657 establishments in 2017. By 2022, the number of establishments are expected to reach 406,059 with a CAGR of 2.34%. During the review period 2013-2017, Luxury hotels are the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 3.79% while Budget hotels are the slowest growing segment with a CAGR of 1.54%

The report “Global Hotels Market Analytics to 2022: Rooms and Revenue Analytics” provides deep dive data analytics on wide ranging Hotels business aspects including overall revenue by customer type – Business and Leisure, by type of hotel – Budget, Midscale, Upscale & Luxury, Room & Non-Room Revenues, Number of Establishments & Rooms and Guest In-Flow’s for the period 2013 to 2017 and forecast to 2022.

Furthermore, the report also details out Room Occupancy Rate (percentage of available rooms sold during a given period), Rooms Nights Available – Occupied and Revenue per Room by Hotel Category for the period 2012 to 2021 along with Total Revenues by Hotel Category & Customer Type.

The report acts as an essential tool for companies active or plans to venture in to Global Hotels business. The comprehensive statistics within the report provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Scope

– Overview of the Global Hotels business.

– Analysis of the Room Occupancy Rate, Rooms Nights Available and Occupied and total Number of Hotel Establishments & Rooms

– Historic and forecast revenues by Customer type and Hotel Category for the period 2013 through to 2022

– Analytics on Revenue stream – Total Revenue, Room & Non-Room Revenue, Revenue per Available and Occupied Room and Total Revenue per Available Room by Hotel Category & Customer Type.

– Embrace the Market information at category and Segment level for precise marketing plan

– Outline investments on potential growth factors considering actual Market size and future prospects

– Evolve business plans based on forecasts information

Table of Contents

1 Global

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Global Hotels: Establishments by Hotel Category

1.3 Global Hotels: Rooms by Hotel Category

1.4 Global Hotels: Room Nights Available by Hotel Category

1.5 Global Hotels: Rooms Nights Occupied by Hotel Category

1.6 Midscale Hotels – Total Room Revenue by Customer Type

1.7 Global Hotels: Total Non-Room Revenue by Hotel Category & Customer Type

1.8 Global Hotels: Total Revenue by Hotel Category & Customer Type

1.9 Global Hotels: Guests by Hotel Category & Customer Type

2 Asia-Pacific

3 Australia

4 China

5 India

6 Japan

7 South Korea

8 Europe

9 France

10 Germany

11 Italy

12 Spain

13 United Kingdom

14 Middle East & Africa

14.1 Executive Summary

14.2 Middle East & Africa Hotels: Establishments by Hotel Category

14.3 Middle East & Africa Hotels: Rooms by Hotel Category

14.4 Middle East & Africa Hotels: Room Nights Available by Hotel Category

14.5 Middle East & Africa Hotels: Rooms Nights Occupied by Hotel Category

14.6 Middle East & Africa Hotels: Total Room Revenue by Hotel Category & Customer Type

14.7 Middle East & Africa Hotels: Total Non-Room Revenue by Hotel Category & Customer Type

14.8 Middle East & Africa Hotels: Total Revenue by Hotel Category & Customer Type

14.9 Middle East & Africa Hotels: Guests by Hotel Category & Customer Type

15 Egypt

15.1 Executive Summary

15.2 Egypt Hotels: Establishments by Hotel Category

15.3 Egypt Hotels: Rooms by Hotel Category

15.4 EgyptHotels: Room Occupancy Rate by Hotel Category

15.5 Egypt Hotels: Room Nights Available by Hotel Category

15.6 Egypt Hotels: Rooms Nights O

Continued….

